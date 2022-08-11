Read full article on original website
Collectible Trading Platform Alt in Midst of $40M Funding Round
Sports card trading platform Alt is in the process of raising $40 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this month. The company founded in 2020 has already raised $23 million in the most recent funding round that began in July and is looking for an additional $17 million.
Draymond Green and Fiancée Hazel Renee Show Off New Engagement Photos
According to a news outlet, three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee prepared for their impending nuptials with a celebratory engagement shoot. The couple met as students at Michigan State University, where Renee participated in track and field and Green, a star athlete, played...
Will Zalatoris Hits $9M in Season Earnings, Eyes $18M Tour Prize
With his first career PGA Tour victory, Will Zalatoris has put himself in an outstanding position to succeed — both competitively and financially. On Sunday, Zalatoris won the St. Jude Championship after winning a dramatic three-hole playoff over Sepp Straka. Zalatoris made $2.7 million for winning in Memphis, launching...
