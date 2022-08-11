Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Events around Oakmont, Plum, week of Aug. 15, 2022
Riverview Community Action Corp. is hosting an informative program, “From Rags to Riches,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at 501 Second St., Oakmont. The entrance is on Delaware Avenue. Author, historian, and presenter Debra Sandoe McCauslin will discuss Jessie Mathews Vann, wife of Robert Vann, editor of The...
pittsburghmagazine.com
History, and Easy Living, Meet With This Townhouse on Washington’s Landing
Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.
cranberryeagle.com
Local bladesmith faces keen competition on ‘Forged in Fire’
A Butler County man had to be sharp as he competed to make a weapon on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”. Eric Finch, 20, a 2019 Seneca Valley High School graduate and a senior safety major at Slippery Rock University, will compete against three other bladesmiths on the show airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie
If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
nextpittsburgh.com
Where is the cornfield in the middle of Downtown Pittsburgh?
On this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I discovered some surprises at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tim Muldoon, the property’s general manager, took us up a series of escalators and finally into a glass elevator that opened onto the roof of the building. We’ve visited a number of Downtown rooftops on Yinzer Backstage Pass, but this rooftop didn’t look like any of those other ones. No faux cathedrals or 1970s-era helipads up here. Instead, this roof is covered with greenery. There is an array of native and sustainable plants that not only support local wildlife, but also absorb a lot of potential roof runoff.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Blessed Home Project provides cleaning and prayers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Who doesn't love a sweet-smelling spotless home?!In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, a local non-profit is giving the gift of cleaning and prayer to many people in Allegheny and Beaver counties. Melissa Laughlin created the "Blessed Home Project." She started cleaning homes at just 19 years old, and now she's helping those in need for free. Laughlin said she and her team will provide a one-time cleaning and prayer for those who are struggling with things like an illness, injury, or loss of a loved one.Laughlin said she wants to provide a calm, supportive environment during a difficult situation to help people heal. The organization is having a trivia night on Saturday, August 27th from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Celebrations Bar, Banquet, and Grill in North Fayette Township. You must buy tickets in advance by August 20th.For more information on how to buy tickets, volunteer or request a cleaning or prayer, go to their website at this link.
WYTV.com
Traffic jams mark start of 41st Shaker Woods Festival
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shaker Woods Festival is back for its 41st year and the traffic to get in is at an all-time high. The sunshine and excitement of opening weekend drew in a large crowd, and the parking to get in to the festival has been one big traffic jam.
Fentanyl deaths leave two Beaver County families warning all parents
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Jennifer Schultz of New Brighton cherishes every memory of her son. Going through a box of mementos, she showed 11 Investigates his baby blanket, pictures from over the years and a Mother’s Day card he wrote to her when he was just a little boy.
Dog Derby descends on Boyce Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the perfect day to get your furry best friend out. And there's no better place than Boyce Park.That's where the Dog Derby is taking place.It's an all-day event that includes a 5K to walk with your dog, food and beer trucks, ice cream, exciting obstacles to challenge your pup, and vendors, too.The derby is hosted by Say It Once Dog Training. Profits go to their new rescue league.
"RADical Days" begin September 9
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
Phoenix Theatres in North Versailles closing
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A local movie theater is going dark for good.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing Tuesday, Sept. 6. Theatre management says after the pandemic, they couldn't get the customer base needed to survive.Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have any gift cards, you can use them there or go to the website for a refund.
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
cranberryeagle.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Sweet dreams are made of stain and sawdust
NEW SEWICKLEY TWP, Beaver County — Sweet dreams can come from the most unlikely places. For hundreds of children, a good night’s rest stems from a workshop at Hosanna Industries in a Beaver County township. It’s here that Ed and Elaine Snyder of Mars, along with a group...
cranberryeagle.com
Animals fetch record sums at Farm Show livestock auction
As Kylie Burke led her pig around the show arena, tears filled her eyes when the bids started coming in well over market value. In the end, her 275-pound swine sold for $42 per pound, breaking the record of $41 per pound. Two bidders combined their offers of $21 per pound to help Burke attain this feat.
Glass door, window shattered at Strip District bread bakery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after the front door of a popular bakery in the Strip District was smashed in. Pittsburgh police got a call around 2 a.m. that Pane è Pronto bakery, by Dianoia’s Eatery along Penn Avenue, was broken into. The bakery is down the street from the main restaurant.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 15-21
Action Camp. Sat., Aug. 20. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Pittsburgh’s Action Camp, a trio blending doom pop, post-punk, and art rock, is releasing a new album titled Cusp. Cusp is Action Camp’s third full-length release and the band’s first release as a trio since Joe Tarowsky joined co-founders Maura Jacob and Bengt Alexsander a few years prior. “The album explores the tension of being on the precipice of major change, faced with either retreating to the status quo or striving toward unpromised but more authentic ways of being,” Jacob says of the forthcoming release. “Themes in the lyrics include reflecting on power and intimacy within a patriarchal society, forgiveness and accountability, and the discomfort and necessity of growth.” Action Camp celebrates the new LP with a release show alongside Normal Creatures, The Long Hunt, and Fortune Teller.
cruiseindustrynews.com
American Queen Voyages Introduces Grand Ohio and Mississippi Rivers Sailing
American Queen Voyages has announced its most comprehensive voyage in its history with the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers sailing aboard the American Countess, according to a press release. On July 24, 2023, the ship will set sail from Minneapolis for a 23-day journey to Pittsburgh, where guests will...
