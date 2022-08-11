PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Who doesn't love a sweet-smelling spotless home?!In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, a local non-profit is giving the gift of cleaning and prayer to many people in Allegheny and Beaver counties. Melissa Laughlin created the "Blessed Home Project." She started cleaning homes at just 19 years old, and now she's helping those in need for free. Laughlin said she and her team will provide a one-time cleaning and prayer for those who are struggling with things like an illness, injury, or loss of a loved one.Laughlin said she wants to provide a calm, supportive environment during a difficult situation to help people heal. The organization is having a trivia night on Saturday, August 27th from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Celebrations Bar, Banquet, and Grill in North Fayette Township. You must buy tickets in advance by August 20th.For more information on how to buy tickets, volunteer or request a cleaning or prayer, go to their website at this link.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO