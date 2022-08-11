ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville man faces first-degree murder charge after police say he killed homeless man

By Javon L. Harris, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ak9FL_0hDqiYjH00

A Gainesville man is facing a first-degree murder charge after police say he helped violently beat a homeless man to death.

The altercation occurred just outside the fencing area of Grace Marketplace, a Gainesville-area homeless service agency, on Friday. Police identified James Lawrence and another man as the people responsible for the death of the homeless man.

Lawrence, 55, has been charged with premeditated murder. Police have been unable to find the other man, San Tonio Smith, 42, for questioning.

Hate Flyers:Gainesville is the latest city around the state to have antisemitic flyers show up at homes

Grace:Grace Marketplace requests more city funding for housing homeless outreach program

On the morning of Aug. 5, Lawrence and Smith were having a conversation just outside Grace Marketplace when a third man walked up and interjected into the conversation, according to a police report.

After being told that the conversation didn’t concern him, the victim cursed at Smith, which lead to Lawrence and Smith physically attacking the victim, the report said.

GPD said Smith body slammed the victim to the ground and began to punch him, while Lawrence pinned the victim to the asphalt by holding his wrists.

Witness told police that Smith continued to punch and kick the victim in his groin and torso.

The man died at the scene. His age and name have not been released.

The victim, who was homeless, died at the scene of the incident. His identity and age have not yet been released.

The victim had been trespassed from the Grace campus previously and wasn't receiving housing, shelter, or outreach services at the time of his death, according to a statement posted on Grace's Facebook page.

Police charged Lawrence on Wednesday after a series of interviews were conducted with two eyewitnesses.

One witness told police that as he walked up on the incident and saw the victim being punched, kicked and held down. The witness was later shown several photos and positively identified Lawrence as the person holding down the victim as he was being punched and kicked.

Lawrence, who is known around the Grace Marketplace community as “Too Tall" and “Too Short,” has denied having any involvement in the incident.

Police ask that anyone with knowledge of the incident or Smith's whereabouts to contact the department at 352-393-7670 or to call Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Deputies investigating after toddler found dead in water near Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — In Marion County, deputies are investigating Monday after a toddler may have drowned in Ocala. They were called to Silver Lake Acres at an unknown date and time after deputies said that child was reported missing. Deputies searched extensively and found the toddler dead in a...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Gainesville man attempts to run over another man following an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting another man with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested after Find My app locates stolen AirPods

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kennon Jamar Jefferson, 19, was arrested yesterday after the victim of a car burglary used Apple’s Find My app to direct police to the apartment where his AirPods were located. The AirPods were reported stolen from a car at Windsor Park apartments Thursday night, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Flyers#Violent Crime#Grace Marketplace#Gpd
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Judge grants $260K bond to man accused of causing now-deadly Clay County crash

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – After a man died last week following an April crash in Clay County, the driver accused of causing the wreck was back in court on Monday. Early Monday afternoon, Gavin Conroy’s family and friends gathered outside the Clay County Courthouse for Clifford Ringer’s first court hearing on his bond status since Conroy, 23, of Clay County, died.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A real estate agent is suing Bosshardt Realty, alleging the company carried out a conspiracy to wipe away a competitor in Gainesville. Rory Casseaux filed the lawsuit, alleging Bosshardt Realty and several of their employees gave wrong information to Gainesville Police leading to a swat raid in June of last year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville police arrest suspect involved in killing outside GRACE Marketplace

Gainesville police arrested a man Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Aug. 5 killing of another man outside the GRACE Marketplace homeless shelter. Police charged James Lawrence, a 55-year-old man whose address is listed at the shelter, with premeditated first-degree murder after responding to a call around 7:50 a.m. about a man found dead outside of the shelter. The identity of the victim has not been released as of Aug. 11.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Palatka man arrested after police raid

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
PALATKA, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy