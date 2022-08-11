Gainesville man faces first-degree murder charge after police say he killed homeless man

A Gainesville man is facing a first-degree murder charge after police say he helped violently beat a homeless man to death.

The altercation occurred just outside the fencing area of Grace Marketplace, a Gainesville-area homeless service agency, on Friday. Police identified James Lawrence and another man as the people responsible for the death of the homeless man.

Lawrence, 55, has been charged with premeditated murder. Police have been unable to find the other man, San Tonio Smith, 42, for questioning.

On the morning of Aug. 5, Lawrence and Smith were having a conversation just outside Grace Marketplace when a third man walked up and interjected into the conversation, according to a police report.

After being told that the conversation didn’t concern him, the victim cursed at Smith, which lead to Lawrence and Smith physically attacking the victim, the report said.

GPD said Smith body slammed the victim to the ground and began to punch him, while Lawrence pinned the victim to the asphalt by holding his wrists.

Witness told police that Smith continued to punch and kick the victim in his groin and torso.

The man died at the scene. His age and name have not been released.

The victim had been trespassed from the Grace campus previously and wasn't receiving housing, shelter, or outreach services at the time of his death, according to a statement posted on Grace's Facebook page.

Police charged Lawrence on Wednesday after a series of interviews were conducted with two eyewitnesses.

One witness told police that as he walked up on the incident and saw the victim being punched, kicked and held down. The witness was later shown several photos and positively identified Lawrence as the person holding down the victim as he was being punched and kicked.

Lawrence, who is known around the Grace Marketplace community as “Too Tall" and “Too Short,” has denied having any involvement in the incident.

Police ask that anyone with knowledge of the incident or Smith's whereabouts to contact the department at 352-393-7670 or to call Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.