Hiawatha, KS

‘You drink, you drive, you lose’ campaign set to start soon in Kansas

By Matthew Self
 5 days ago

HIAWATHA ( KSNT ) – Law enforcement agencies across Kansas will soon crack down on removing impaired drivers from the road with the start of their “You drink, you drive, you lose” campaign.

From Aug. 20 to Sept. 7, officers will work to enhance road safety by “vigorously enforcing” traffic laws and impaired driving, according to the Hiawatha Police Department. The campaign is meant to remind drivers to take a second to consider how it would be to begin every day with a reminder of their decision if it resulted in injury or death.

ATM burglary, sheriff’s office is searching for suspect

Even just one drink can put you and others in danger because alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination, according to the HPD.

If you are driving impaired, you are not only more likely to crash, but that crash is much more likely to cause serious injury or death. Think about your family, your friends, your coworkers, neighbors.

HPD statement
