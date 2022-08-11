ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galivants Ferry, SC

Galivants Ferry man charged with sexually assaulting child

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old Galivants Ferry man is in jail after child came forward stating that he sexually assaulted her in November.

Branyon Lee Graham has been booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a criminal sexual assault of a child charge. He remained in jail, as of Thursday afternoon.

The victim told authorities in June that Graham had sexually assaulted her, according to police records. She reportedly told law enforcement that she was afraid to tell anyone because she thought he would hurt her.

