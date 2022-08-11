ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Metro News

Frontier officials promise improvements are coming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications acknowledges its shortcomings in West Virginia, and it’s vowing to make improvements. The promise comes more than a year after Frontier emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, yet amid concerns about the company’s presence in West Virginia as exhibited in a recent complaint to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Officials want West Virginians to consider becoming poll workers for upcoming election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is encouraging West Virginians to consider becoming poll workers for this fall’s election. The push as Tuesday will mark National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. According to state officials, as many as 8,000 poll workers are necessary to ensure West Virginia’s elections can operate with few issues.
ELECTIONS
Metro News

Fayette County residents face days of clean-up following flash flooding

CANNELTON HOLLOW, W.Va. — Residents along Smithers Creek on Cannelton Hollow in Fayette County are facing several days of clean-up after Monday’s flash flooding. A 4.5 mile stretch from Smithers to Marty Mountain just south of Mount Olive State Prison was hit hard by a relatively narrow but slow-moving storm system that sent the creek out of its banks at around 5 a.m. Monday.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Active COVID cases, hospitalizations down in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active COVID-19 cases dropped more than 500 over the weekend in West Virginia, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are currently 2,891 active cases statewide, down by 543 from the end of last week. The state reported three new deaths Monday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Residents along Kanawha River tributaries cleanup after flash flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Residents of the Upper Kanawha Valley are trying to dry out this morning after a terrifying night. Those living in hollows stemming from U.S. Route 60 were awakened in the middle the night to water rising in the nearby creeks and creeping toward their property. Some had to be removed from their homes in a boat.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Suicide lifeline number in West Virginia one month into transition to 988

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number (988), according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) said the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16...
HEALTH
Metro News

Flood damages home of Hughes Creek woman and new husband

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An eastern Kanawha County woman says she’s happy to be alive after flood waters damaged her home that she just moved into with her new husband. Brooksanna McGary, who lives along Hughes Creek, just got married three weeks ago and was ready to start her new life, but Monday’s storm stalled those plans for now.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

DMV makes improvements to REAL ID application process

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s a new digital service at the state Division of Motor Vehicles’ that gives drivers better access to obtaining a REAL ID. REAL ID Headstart offers a guided path through pre-enrollment by allowing applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents and schedule their REAL ID appointment.
POLITICS
Metro News

Significant damage from Monday flash flood in Fayette County

SMITHERS, W.Va. — Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue looked concerned as he gave a briefing to first responders in the Smithers area Monday morning. Water in several nearby hollows was still up and a lot of the area was in accessible. He prepared volunteer firemen, EMT’s and other volunteers for where they would need to do house to house checks to make sure everybody was okay and accounted for after a night of torrential flooding.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

DOH working to get roads back open in flood zone

GAULEY BRIDGE, W.Va. — A state of emergency declared by Governor Jim Justice has removed some of the obstacles for road repairs in Kanawha and Fayette Counties from Monday’s high water. The top priority for the Division of Highways is getting Route 39/16 back open after it was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mountain runoff isolates Gauley Bridge community

GAULEY BRIDGE, W.Va. — Gauley Bridge Mayor Bob Cole knew he was going to be a busy man when he climbed out of bed on Monday morning. The rain was falling and kept on coming. “I woke up to the rain, and I didn’t get out until the afternoon on a four wheeler,” Cole told MetroNews.
GAULEY BRIDGE, WV
Metro News

Man charged in fair road collision

MASON COUNTY. W.V.a. — A man is charged with DUI causing injury after hitting 5 people walking near the Mason County Fair. Deputies allege Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, was driving drunk when he struck the pedestrians near the fair’s front gate Friday night. Four of the 5 were...
MASON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Photo Gallery: Logan-Clay County scrimmage

CLAY, W.Va. — Photo gallery from the Logan-Clay County scrimmage on August 13. Logan will face Wahama in their second scrimmage. (Photo gallery courtesy of Boothe Davis/Captured by the Moment Photography)
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers atop Sun Belt preseason poll; Marshall chosen No. 2

Ahead of its first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, West Virginia’s men’s soccer team has been chosen as the league’s preseason favorite. The Mountaineers received five of nine-first place votes and accumulated 75 points to narrowly edge Marshall as the Sun Belt’s top projected team.
HUNTINGTON, WV

