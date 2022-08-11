CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is dead after an early morning house fire in Washington County.Two homes went up in flames along Swihart Road in Cecil Township just after 5:30 a.m., killing 81-year-old Rose Churray."We loved her so much. Every time we said goodbye, we would say, 'I love you,'" said Churray's neighbor Caroline Graettinger.Caroline and Tim Graettinger said they saw their neighbor just two days ago, not knowing it would be the last time. "It's awful," said Caroline. "I've never experienced anything [like] this kind of loss. I hope and pray that she was asleep and didn't know."Cecil...

CECIL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO