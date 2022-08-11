Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man breaks leg in Cedar Creek Park accident
A man was rescued after breaking his leg in a fall on Sunday afternoon at Westmoreland County’s Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township. The unidentified man was hiking the Gorge Trail when the accident happened, according to the Rostraver Central Fire Department Facebook page. The post said RCFD units were dispatched for a rescue along with crews from Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
explore venango
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
butlerradio.com
Three Die In Crash Near Parker
Three people died Tuesday in an accident that happened near Parker. State police say the two vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on North Riverview Drive in Hovey Township, Armstrong County—that’s about an eighth of a mile north of the Parker Bridge. Police say 50-year-old Ronald Stockdill...
Delays in South Fayette, Bridgeville areas begin due to I-79 ramp closure
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Commuters in the South Fayette/Bridgeville area experienced long traffic backups today, after Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the on-ramp to Interstate 79 North. The shutdown officially started Friday evening, but the large delays from commuters started early this morning. “It normally takes me 3-4 minutes...
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County. The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson. State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system. Nicholson's...
Woman killed in Cecil Township house fire
CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is dead after an early morning house fire in Washington County.Two homes went up in flames along Swihart Road in Cecil Township just after 5:30 a.m., killing 81-year-old Rose Churray."We loved her so much. Every time we said goodbye, we would say, 'I love you,'" said Churray's neighbor Caroline Graettinger.Caroline and Tim Graettinger said they saw their neighbor just two days ago, not knowing it would be the last time. "It's awful," said Caroline. "I've never experienced anything [like] this kind of loss. I hope and pray that she was asleep and didn't know."Cecil...
3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
16-year-old killed in crash in Fayette County
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy from Connellsville was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Pennsylvania state police said they were called to reports of an accident at the intersection of Indian Creek Valley Road and Calvary Church Road in Saltlick Township at around 2:58 p.m. Saturday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Back in business: Salad bars, buffets bounce back after pandemic restrictions
Takeout orders and outdoor seating helped some traditional sit-down restaurants survive during months of pandemic restrictions starting in 2019. But, for self-serve, buffet-style eateries, the choices were limited. During the pandemic, Jaden’s Catering in Monroeville offered individually packaged meals, but owner Javid Shojaie said “people didn’t recognize us as a...
Man charged with vehicular homicide following crash in North Versailles
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after a crash in North Versailles that left one person dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized after crash at North Versailles intersection. The two-vehicle crash took place on March 2, 2022. First responders found a Dodge Caravan...
Water pressure to be limited in Greene County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some residents in Greene County could experience low water pressure, or no water at all tomorrow, Monday, August 15.The Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will be shutting off the water to upgrade the system, according to the Herald-Standard.This is happening on Center Avenue in Dry Tavern.Customers in that area are asked to keep containers of water to minimize the outage, which is expected between 8 and noon.
Man killed after tractor rollover in Indiana County
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after his tractor rolled on top of him in Indiana County. According to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Sunday around 12:16 p.m. near 2065 Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. The coroner’s report said...
Man charged in deadly crash in North Versailles turns himself into police
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly crash that took place in North Versailles in March.Shamar Roach, 24, of Glassport, turned himself into police on Monday.Police say he struck a Dodge Caravan and the driver, 59-year-old John Semenko, was killed.Investigators determined that Roach was driving upwards of 90 miles per hour just prior to the crash, where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour, according to the criminal complaint.Investigators also say that toxicology reports show Roach was under the influence of THC and alcohol at the time of the crash.Roach is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment, and traffic violations.He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.
