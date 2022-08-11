ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongahela, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man breaks leg in Cedar Creek Park accident

A man was rescued after breaking his leg in a fall on Sunday afternoon at Westmoreland County’s Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township. The unidentified man was hiking the Gorge Trail when the accident happened, according to the Rostraver Central Fire Department Facebook page. The post said RCFD units were dispatched for a rescue along with crews from Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

explore venango

butlerradio.com

Three Die In Crash Near Parker

Three people died Tuesday in an accident that happened near Parker. State police say the two vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on North Riverview Drive in Hovey Township, Armstrong County—that’s about an eighth of a mile north of the Parker Bridge. Police say 50-year-old Ronald Stockdill...
PARKER, PA
wtae.com

1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride

A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County.  The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson.  State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene.  The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system.  Nicholson's...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman killed in Cecil Township house fire

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is dead after an early morning house fire in Washington County.Two homes went up in flames along Swihart Road in Cecil Township just after 5:30 a.m., killing 81-year-old Rose Churray."We loved her so much. Every time we said goodbye, we would say, 'I love you,'" said Churray's neighbor Caroline Graettinger.Caroline and Tim Graettinger said they saw their neighbor just two days ago, not knowing it would be the last time. "It's awful," said Caroline. "I've never experienced anything [like] this kind of loss. I hope and pray that she was asleep and didn't know."Cecil...
CECIL TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Back in business: Salad bars, buffets bounce back after pandemic restrictions

Takeout orders and outdoor seating helped some traditional sit-down restaurants survive during months of pandemic restrictions starting in 2019. But, for self-serve, buffet-style eateries, the choices were limited. During the pandemic, Jaden’s Catering in Monroeville offered individually packaged meals, but owner Javid Shojaie said “people didn’t recognize us as a...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Water pressure to be limited in Greene County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some residents in Greene County could experience low water pressure, or no water at all tomorrow, Monday, August 15.The Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will be shutting off the water to upgrade the system, according to the Herald-Standard.This is happening on Center Avenue in Dry Tavern.Customers in that area are asked to keep containers of water to minimize the outage, which is expected between 8 and noon.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in deadly crash in North Versailles turns himself into police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly crash that took place in North Versailles in March.Shamar Roach, 24, of Glassport, turned himself into police on Monday.Police say he struck a Dodge Caravan and the driver, 59-year-old John Semenko, was killed.Investigators determined that Roach was driving upwards of 90 miles per hour just prior to the crash, where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour, according to the criminal complaint.Investigators also say that toxicology reports show Roach was under the influence of THC and alcohol at the time of the crash.Roach is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment, and traffic violations.He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month. 
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA

