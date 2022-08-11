Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Sheldon Mittleman, Longtime House Counsel for MCA/Universal, Dies at 89
Sheldon Mittleman, who spent more than two decades as the house counsel for MCA/Universal, died Sunday night in Los Angeles of natural causes, a family spokesperson announced. He was 89. After beginning his legal career at Screen Gems, Mittleman in the early 1970s was appointed house counsel at MCA/Universal, where he worked alongside Lew Wasserman and Sid Sheinberg through the mid-’90s.More from The Hollywood ReporterWolfgang Petersen, German Commander of 'Das Boot,' Dies at 81Bill Robinson, Rep for Carol Burnett, James Garner and Many More, Dies at 92Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro and Ed Helms Remember Anne Heche: "A Truly Epic, Vibrant...
In Entertainment: Adele Vegas Residency, Ezra Miller & the Academy Apologizes
Adele's Vegas ResidencyAdele has revealed what really led to the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, which was set to kick off back in January. In an interview with Elle magazine, the singer said, "There was just no soul in it," adding that, "the stage set up wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment." Adele initially told fans the residency was cut due to delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The slate of shows has been...
Dannii Minogue had to balance school work and rehearsals as child star
Dannii Minogue felt pressure to balance school work and rehearsals early in her career. The 50-year-old singer appeared as a child star on Australian TV show 'Young Talent Time' - which was focused on a group of young performers singing classic songs and contemporary hits, plus hopefuls competing in a weekly competition - and she had a lot of late nights as she tried to keep up with both commitments.
I Used to be Famous | Official Trailer | Netflix
Vince (Ed Skrein) used to be in the hottest boy band around. Now he’s alone and desperate. An impromptu jam with Stevie (Leo Long), an autistic drummer with an incredible gift for rhythm, sparks an unexpected friendship. Together they form a unique bond through the power of music. About...
Emily - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK
Rebel. Misfit. Genius. Watch the new trailer for #EmilyMovie and delve into the mind behind Wuthering Heights. In cinemas October 14. “EMILY” tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë. The film stars Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”, “Death on the Nile”) as Emily, a rebel and misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights. “EMILY” explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte (Alexandra Dowling – “The Musketeers”) and Anne (Amelia Gething – “The Spanish Princess”); her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen – “The Lost Daughter”, “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) and her care for her maverick brother (Fionn Whitehead – “The Duke”, “Dunkirk”) whom she idolises.
