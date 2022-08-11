Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
'The Millennium Tour: Turned Up' coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Millennium Tour: Turned Up" is coming to Las Vegas this fall. Rapper Bow Wow made the announcement this week. He will be joined on stage by many r&b and hip hop acts, like Keri Hilson, the Ying Yang Twins and Mario. The concert will...
news3lv.com
'Downtown Container Park After Dark' debuts live music series
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to rock n' roll with Mr. Crowley - The Ozzy Osbourne Experience at Downtown Container Park's new late-night entertainment series, "Downtown Container Park After Dark." Metal rock fans are invited to the free live music tribute concert on Saturday, August 27 from 9:30...
news3lv.com
Keith Sweat performing at Virgin Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Keith Sweat is returning to Las Vegas for one-night-only at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for fans to enjoy his iconic R&B hits. The show is on Friday, November 18, and tickets will go on sale on Friday August 19, 2022 at 10 a.m.
news3lv.com
Up to The Challenge: Dana Wagner's day at the chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you think Dana Wagner can perform a wedding?. He was Up to the Challenge. The beautiful people at Love Story wedding chapel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Garces in downtown Las Vegas. Arnold, Elvis, and Juli wanted to find out. So they challenged him...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Derek Hough makes surprise appearance at Nevada Ballet Theatre class in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students at the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre got a big surprise on Saturday. Las Vegas Strip headliner and television star Derek Hough made an unannounced appearance for a ballet class taught by Don Bellemy. Hough danced with the students and took some time to...
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts officially opens Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular Southern California donut shop has made its way into Sin City. Randy's Donuts opened its Las Vegas location on Tuesday, August 16, at the corner of Rainbow Blvd. and Sahara Ave. This will be the donut shop's first location in Nevada and its...
news3lv.com
Mayor Goodman, Councilman Creer, and Tracy Byrd announce coming of the Gus Macker 3-on-3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mayor Goodman, councilman Cedric Creer, and Coordinator Tracy Byrd celebrate the coming of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The September Slam, Saturday, September 24th is a prelude to the national Gus Macker Tournament: basketball, boxing, MMA, and social media celebs will be there! Tickets $10 adults & $5 kids - proceeds go to non-profit organizations! Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Saturday & Sunday, October 15th - 16th. Team of 4 entry fee is $180. Go to Macker.com to register!
news3lv.com
Snoop Dogg helps Martha Stewart celebrate opening of new Las Vegas Strip restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip opened with style and stars on Friday. The Bedford by Martha Stewart held its official grand opening at Paris Las Vegas. Stewart herself was on hand to host the festivities, and she was joined by her friends,...
RELATED PEOPLE
news3lv.com
Mentor Mondays on News 3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Today we're launching a new monthly segment called Mentor Monday. Joining us was the exclusive sponsor for the segment Kris Hemlick from Pacific West Injury Law, along with Michael and Randy.
news3lv.com
Celebrate National Burger Day at Toca Madera
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Burger Day is fast approaching on Thursday, August 25, and Toca Madera has the newest dish to try on this fan-favorite holiday. The newly-opened Toca Madera redefines traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern twist. Toca Madera's Truffle Burger is prepared with wagyu beef, braised...
news3lv.com
Local wins $100k jackpot at Aliante Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas local went home with a $100,000 jackpot from Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Thursday. The Boyd Rewards member Drew, played IGT's Five Play Game at a $5 denomination. After placing a bet of $125, Drew had a royal flush and won the jackpot.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Restaurant Week provided more than $635K meals to those in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three Square Food Bank provided 625,848 meals to the 364,00 food insecure valley residents during Las Vegas Restaurant Week. With the help of Southern Nevada's culinary community, residents, and visitors, the food bank was able to welcome record-breaking numbers in total participants and meals. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
JSX now offering flights to Dallas from Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — JSX is expanding its footprint with the introduction of new daily nonstop flights between Dallas (DAL) and Orange County (SNA) onboard 1x1 seat aircraft starting Thursday, September 29, with introductory fares from $499 one-way. On the same day, the carrier will increase its popular service...
news3lv.com
New forecast from UNLV shows huge growth in Southern Nevada by 2060
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new forecast from UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) shows substantial growth in Clark County’s population through 2060. “We’re forecasting roughly 700,000 more people living in Southern Nevada in the next 18 years,” said CBER Director Andrew Woods.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas to host first-ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada will host its first-ever Infrastructure Forum next month in Las Vegas, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday. The summit will be a day-long forum focused on historic federal investments coming to the Silver State, according to the governor's office. It will be held at...
news3lv.com
First look at UNLV's new medical school building
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's $125 million of cutting-edge medical education that could put Las Vegas on the medical map. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV is almost finished. “You know, it's really spectacular. I look at that and I see the future of health care in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
news3lv.com
Crash involving fire truck, SUV shuts down intersection in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash between a Clark County fire truck and an SUV has shut down an intersection in Las Vegas Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Warm Springs and Paradise roads, near the 215 Beltway in the south valley, said Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. The...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police and Fire help 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson helped a resident celebrate a milestone birthday this week. Police officers and firefighters greeted Bonnie Scheffler as she marked turning 100 years old on Thursday. Bonnie is a resident of Revel Nevada, an independent living community. The Henderson Police Department shared...
news3lv.com
Free lunchtime parking now available in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning Monday, metered on-street parking in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District will be free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All on-street meters in the Arts District will be free in an area bounded by Charleston Boulevard to the north, Commerce Street to the west, Third Street on the east and Oakey Boulevard to the south.
Comments / 0