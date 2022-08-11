Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Maine farmers impacted by drought during peak growing season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The recent drought has impacted many farmers at the peak of their growing season. Area growers spoke about the conditions during the Farmer’s Market in downtown, Bangor on Saturday. Brittany Hopkins is the head farmer and co-owner of Wise Acres Farm in Kenduskeag. She says...
wabi.tv
459 new coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 18 people are in critical care. One person remains on a ventilator. There are also 459 new cases of the virus. This number reflects case gatherings since Saturday. There...
wabi.tv
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A school bus carrying 30 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. The bus driver, 55-year-old Steven Posco, went into cardiac arrest while driving and hit a...
Comments / 0