WMBF
HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles in Myrtle Beach has traffic blocked on Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 7:46 a.m. to the wreck. HCFR says one person is hospitalized with injuries. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
WMBF
Horry County Coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County Police said the shooting took place...
WMBF
Little River roadway blocked as crews work 1K-gallon fuel spill
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A roadway in the Little River area is blocked due to a fuel spill Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:21 a.m. to a, roughly, 1,000-gallon fuel spill in the Park St. Ext. area of Little River. HCFR says there are no...
WMBF
5 others injured in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist Sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said an additional five people were injured as a result of the crash that killed a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist last Tuesday. Several others barely escaped injury or death, according to the report. Paramedic Sara Weaver...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police investigating ‘suspicious item’ near Futrell Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating a suspicious item at a residence on Futrell Drive. MBPD said the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety. Officers will remain on the scene while the investigation is ongoing. Stay with WMBF...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted on Monday to enter into a new mutual aid agreement with the Horry Georgetown Fire Chief’s Association. “Our association went through our current agreement that we had and modernized it,” said North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief...
Southbound I-95 south of Fayetteville reopens after vehicle crash
The wreck was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 31, which is near U.S. 301 and near St. Pauls.
WMBF
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
WMBF
Police: 1 hurt, another arrested in Horry County shooting involving juveniles
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horry County that left one juvenile hurt and another arrested. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road. Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Details on...
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A wild series of events including a car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said. The fire happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when a burning vehicle that […]
WMBF
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in memory of Dillon High School student shot, killed over summer
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County mother brought the community together for a cause that hits close to home. The Dillon County Wellness Center was home to the first “Stop the Violence” event hosted by Cierra Fletcher. Fletcher is the mother of 15-year-old Janare Fletcher, whose life was taken by gun violence this past June.
wpde.com
Small alligator blocks traffic on Darlington County road
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A small alligator stopped traffic Friday evening on Society Hill Road in Darlington County. A viewer shared video with ABC15 of a state trooper trying to get the video to move out of the highway, so the reptile wouldn't get hit by a car.
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies driver killed in Little River collision
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Little River area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Jason Stocks, 51, of Little River. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, stated Stocks died from traumatic injuries caused by the impact of the crash.
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
WMBF
Suspect in 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing sentenced to 10 years prison, will serve 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the suspects in the 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing that injured two was sentenced to 10 years in prison, two of which will be served in prison, and another four on probation. The Honorable Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Dionte Roddey White, 36,...
Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
WMBF
Funeral arrangements announced for Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements for a Florence County paramedic killed in a crash Tuesday night have been announced. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said visitation for Sara Weaver will be held Friday 5-8 p.m. at the Carolina Funeral Home, located at 215 E. Highway 378 Bypass in Scranton.
Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Wire Grass Road in Robeson County, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Thursday night in the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road near Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said deputies, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. A neighbor said the situation involves a...
