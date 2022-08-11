ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Horry County Coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County Police said the shooting took place...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dillon County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dillon County, SC
Dillon County, SC
Accidents
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wmbf News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WBTW News13

Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy