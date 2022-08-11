Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Coach Tucker gives fall practice update
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker provides an update on how fall practices are going. The Spartans kick off the 2022-23 season on Friday, Sept. 2 against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news...
WILX-TV
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business has resigned amidst allegations of misconduct. According to school officials, Dr. Sanjay Gupta submitted a letter of resignation to Michigan State University (MSU) on Friday. It was accepted, ending his seven-year run as the Dean of that institution.
WILX-TV
Lansing school district sends teachers back to school
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools are struggling to fill their classrooms with teachers across the country. “Like other districts in the state, we are all experiencing a staff shortage, so it’s ongoing for Lansing still,” said Paden Stalter, Director of Rewarding Educator Achievement and Performance for the Lansing district. “The exciting thing is we have over 60 educators, so we’re getting closer every single day.”
WILX-TV
Waverly school district begins work on $125 million bond projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Waverly Community School District has a new school year approaching with a lot to look forward to. Safer entrances and better technology are just two of the things that each of the six schools in the district will be getting over the next few years.
WILX-TV
We Are PickleballERs raising funds to bring courts to Eaton Rapids
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Pickleball is all the rage in the U.S., as well as here in Mid-Michigan. Soon, thanks to a community effort, Eaton Rapids will have new courts of their own. “It’s the fastest growing sport in the us, and we want to be involved with it,”...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
WILX-TV
Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing will sponsor play writing contests for high school students
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing will sponsor a playwriting contest to give up-and-coming high school writers. The theatre announced Monday that beginning on Sept. 1, students are invited to become involved in writing plays in the Emerging Playwrights competition. Lansing business owner Gordon Masters donated to the Riverwalk Theatre which allowed them to put on this event. Students from Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties have the opportunity to write short plays and win prizes.
WILX-TV
Mix of sun and clouds for this National Relaxation Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will prevail on Monday. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the latest on the Brittney Griner case, the name of a baby hippo in Cincinnati is revealed, and how to take it easy for National Relaxation Day. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Gorgeous weather to relax to, and the top trending headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford previews a “gorgeous” weather week ahead, kicked off with National Relaxation Day. Plus we have some of the top trending stories of the day, including the UK approving a boost that targets two COVID-19 variants, a shooting at an amusement park that leaves three injured, a superhero taking a social media break, and the name for the newest hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo is revealed.
WILX-TV
Financial hardship, another struggle for Michiganders with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances are, you know someone who is disabled. In many cases, their care can be expensive. Most disabled people get a social security check each month to help make ends meet, but some aren’t getting those checks or any help at all. Because of that, affording the basics - like medication - has become a daily battle.
WILX-TV
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: At 8:25 a.m., the updated outage map showed power had been restored to the affected area. Nearly 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers in South Lansing are without power Tuesday morning. According to the BWL outage map, there were three active outages as of...
WILX-TV
Residents celebrate VETFEST in Livingston County
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A large event for veterans took place on Saturday where over 50 veteran specific resource providers were on site. The event was called VETFEST and it was hosted by VETLIFE. According to the non-profit organization, Saturday’s VETFEST was the largest free veteran event in the state...
WILX-TV
Afternoon clouds bring chance of showers, Tuesday’s trending stories
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk as clouds roll in on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the chance of showers. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day, including First Lady Jill Biden testing positive for COVID-19, an explosion at an Ohio chemical plant, and an actor seeking out help for their mental issues.
WILX-TV
Your Health: Brain surgery without cutting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many people living with epilepsy, or movement disorders - like Parkinson’s and Tourette’s syndrome - brain surgery becomes the only treatment option. An estimated 42 million Americans struggle with movement disorders. Medications may work for some but not for everyone. Scientists at the...
WILX-TV
Lansing man sentenced to one year in prison for health care conspiracy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A local pharmaceutical sales representative was sentenced to a year in prison. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday that Dimondale resident Daniel Brown was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison by U.S District Judge Robert J. Jonker on a health care conspiracy charge. The judge also sentenced Brown to three years of a supervised release after his prison sentence with a restitution totaling $1,267,418.00.
WILX-TV
Delta Township Pub and Brewery celebrates their 10th anniversary
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A local pub in the Lansing area celebrated their 10 year anniversary on Sunday. EagleMonk Pub and Brewery in Delta Township are known for making their own beer, wine, and hard cider. Although according to co-owners Dan and Sonia Buonodono, brewing is not the only thing that makes this place special. They said their ultimate goal was to become a neighborhood pub.
WILX-TV
Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Lane closures are coming to one busy street in Jackson to accommodate lead service line replacements. The continuing effort to replace all of the city’s lead service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts for the remainder of summer and into fall. Replacements on E....
WILX-TV
Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township closing longer than expected
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road will be closed longer than expected in Lansing Township. Kalamazoo Street between Southbound Homer Street and Howard Street, a portion of road going underneath the U.S.-127 bridge, closed on July 25 for construction and was anticipated to be open by the week of Aug. 8. However, the Ingham County Road Department just announced it will remain closed until the end of the week.
WILX-TV
Stray showers possible for Tuesday, plus the morning’s trending headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will stick around and check our chances for rain showers later in the day. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including a new statement from Vladimir Putin, a woman crashes her car into a mid-Michigan church classroom in what police say was an intentional act, and one country’s move to make menstrual products available to all. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Eaton County holding ‘Active Violence’ training on Wednesday
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Ledge Police Department, Grand Ledge Fire Department and Grand Ledge Public Schools will be conducting a full-scale Active Violence Training exercise at Grand Ledge High School on Wednesday. The county says it’s part of a continued effort...
