LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will stick around and check our chances for rain showers later in the day. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including a new statement from Vladimir Putin, a woman crashes her car into a mid-Michigan church classroom in what police say was an intentional act, and one country’s move to make menstrual products available to all. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO