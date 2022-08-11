Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
Losing Matt Carpenter makes Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi question more pressing
As if the Yankees had any room left in their bag to suffer another ironic, post-trade deadline indignity, they now have that opportunity after losing surprise slugger Matt Carpenter on Monday night in Seattle. Carpenter was felled by a foul ball in the first inning, and by the middle innings,...
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: How Fernando Tatis' suspension affects Padres
The San Diego Padres will be without superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. this season as the shortstop received an 80-game suspension by MLB on Friday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Tatis did not play this season as he's been sidelined with a wrist injury, reportedly suffered in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Gives Positive News About Clayton Kershaw's Balky Back
Los Angeles Dodgers starter, Clayton Kershaw, landed on the injured list last week due to his back injury once again flaring up. Manager Dave Roberts has seen signs that make him optimistic the long-time ace will be returning soon.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Houston Astros continue to DOMINATE the AL as the New York Yankees struggle | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains why the Houston Astros are still the top team in the American League and their continued dominance with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff in his AL Cy Young run. The New York Yankees continue to struggle and show weakness going 2-8 in their last ten games!
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Breaking down teams' postseason chances
Welcome back, class! Today’s lecture is about a new futures bet available on FOX Bet: Will a team make the MLB postseason? It’s a simple "Yes" or "No" answer with different odds attached. I’ll go over a few key bets I like, but first, here are some ground...
Dodgers: Former Star OFer Wants Another Shot in MLB, More Specifically, with LA
Former Los Angeles Dodger, Yasiel Puig, is hopeful he can return to Major League Baseball after his stint in the KBO. Unfortunately for Puig, baseball is a sport with a long memory.
Mystery surrounds contract status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns
The contractual status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns continues to be shrouded in mystery. It was once believed that 2022 was the final year of his contract, until it was reported in October of last year that Milwaukee had some sort of option over Stearns for 2023. In February, it emerged that Stearns was actually under contract for 2023 but could opt out of the deal if the Brewers reached the World Series in 2022. That was followed by a report in May from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that it was “believed” Stearns could actually opt out if Milwaukee reached the NLCS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Major League Baseball releases postseason schedule
Major League Baseball released its 2022 postseason schedule Monday, and the World Series will start on Friday, Oct. 28 on FOX Sports. It's the first time since 1915 that the World Series would start on a Friday. The postseason could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.
FOX Sports
Austin Riley, Michael Harris II lead Braves' new youth movement
At the start of the 2019 season, the Atlanta Braves signed both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies, young men born in 1997, to long-term extensions in a 10-day span. It felt like the dawning of a new era. The Braves had just bounced back from four down seasons...
FOX Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Maybe I play for Chicago'
Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the second year of a five-year megadeal with the Milwaukee Bucks, but that didn't stop him from admitting he wouldn't rule out playing for a division rival. Antetokounmpo was asked at a promotional event if he would be open to playing for the...
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers holding firm as MLB's top team
The dog days of August are upon us, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Some divisions are already pretty much locked up, but there are plenty of tight races around the league. Let’s dive into this week’s MLB Top 10. Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Cionel Perez's fastball is wow-inducing
The Field of Dreams Game is a time when we celebrate our shared love of baseball. Well, every week, I celebrate my love of pitching right here, breaking down the week’s filthiest pitches … and here are those pitches!. 1. Cionel Pérez’s incredible two-seamer. The Orioles'...
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium
The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
Whitefish Bay youth baseball team reaches Juniors Little League World Series and will play on ESPN+
A youth baseball team from Whitefish Bay (ages 13 and 14) will appear Sunday morning on ESPN+ in the first battle of the Juniors Little League World Series, taking on a team from South Riding, Virginia. The event, for players just slightly older than the renowned Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania,...
Comments / 1