Milwaukee, WI

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
MLB odds: How Fernando Tatis' suspension affects Padres

The San Diego Padres will be without superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. this season as the shortstop received an 80-game suspension by MLB on Friday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Tatis did not play this season as he's been sidelined with a wrist injury, reportedly suffered in a...
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
MLB odds: Breaking down teams' postseason chances

Welcome back, class! Today’s lecture is about a new futures bet available on FOX Bet: Will a team make the MLB postseason? It’s a simple "Yes" or "No" answer with different odds attached. I’ll go over a few key bets I like, but first, here are some ground...
Mystery surrounds contract status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns

The contractual status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns continues to be shrouded in mystery. It was once believed that 2022 was the final year of his contract, until it was reported in October of last year that Milwaukee had some sort of option over Stearns for 2023. In February, it emerged that Stearns was actually under contract for 2023 but could opt out of the deal if the Brewers reached the World Series in 2022. That was followed by a report in May from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that it was “believed” Stearns could actually opt out if Milwaukee reached the NLCS.
Major League Baseball releases postseason schedule

Major League Baseball released its 2022 postseason schedule Monday, and the World Series will start on Friday, Oct. 28 on FOX Sports. It's the first time since 1915 that the World Series would start on a Friday. The postseason could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.
Austin Riley, Michael Harris II lead Braves' new youth movement

At the start of the 2019 season, the Atlanta Braves signed both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies, young men born in 1997, to long-term extensions in a 10-day span. It felt like the dawning of a new era. The Braves had just bounced back from four down seasons...
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Maybe I play for Chicago'

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the second year of a five-year megadeal with the Milwaukee Bucks, but that didn't stop him from admitting he wouldn't rule out playing for a division rival. Antetokounmpo was asked at a promotional event if he would be open to playing for the...
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers holding firm as MLB's top team

The dog days of August are upon us, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Some divisions are already pretty much locked up, but there are plenty of tight races around the league. Let’s dive into this week’s MLB Top 10. Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben...
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium

The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
