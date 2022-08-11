Read full article on original website
Cedar Point unveils 'The Boardwalk,' and a new roller coaster for 2023
There’s something new coming to Cedar Point next summer: The Boardwalk, a new themed area opening along the shore of Lake Erie. There’s also a new roller coaster on the way.
Cedar Fair Announces Massive New Amusement Park Plans For Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point, And More
Cedar Fair is one of the largest amusement park companies in the world. With 11 parks (not including water parks), only Six Flags has more individual locations, or a park with more roller coasters. From Cedar Point to Knott’s Berry Farm to Carrowinds, some of the most popular parks in the country are run by Cedar Fair. Today, the parent company, that recently rejected a buyout from SeaWorld, unveiled its plans for the 2023 season at all it’s locations and there’s a great deal to be excited about, from new roller coasters and an entirely new Boardwalk area at Cedar Point to the 50th anniversary celebration of Carrowinds.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Disney Park Guest Breaks Rules, Pretends to Be Fountain Scenery
Sometimes we see viral videos or photos that make us scratch our heads! As Disney fans, we get it – we too love to have a good time while in the Disney Parks. But, one Disney Park Guest recently broke the rules by pretending to be part of a Disney fountain, as he posed to match the scenery.
My party of 6 stayed in a $1,000-a-night 'tree house' villa in Disney World, and it's perfect for big groups
After visiting the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, my family spent three nights in the Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs for the first time.
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
Major storms and flooding force Guests to evacuate indoor attractions at Disney World
While several states in the country have been dealing with drought and near-drought conditions, Florida has had to grapple with severe thunderstorms producing heavy, sometimes flooding rains and massive lightning strikes. And Disney World has been hit hard by some of the summer storms. On Tuesday, severe thunderstorms made their...
Disney World Gives its Biggest Fans Something for Free (No, Really)
Walt Disney (DIS) has not made things easy for people who love its theme parks. The company has steadily found more ways to get money from visitors to Disney World and Disneyland without actually raising ticket prices. The most obvious change has been Disney dropping its free FastPass+ system in...
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
SeaWorld Looks to Challenge Disney By Upping the Thrills
Roller coaster fanatics don’t need a special day or occasion to take a ride, but whether you are a daredevil or prefer something less intense, National Roller Coaster Day on Aug. 16 might be a great day to get out on the tracks. But why is Aug. 16 National...
‘Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends’ Preparations Underway for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
Earlier this month, we reported that the Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends is coming to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort in celebration of Halloween Horror Nights. Construction at Cabana Bay has begun for the Gallery of Legends walk-through experience. The doors of Fun in the Sun Rec Center have...
Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at Disney's Magic Kingdom park in Florida. Guests are paying $139 to attend Friday night's opening, which is already sold out. Disney World rivals also have hard-ticket Halloween-themed events after day guests clear out of the gated attractions. You’re reading a free article...
National Roller Coaster Day celebrates America's amusement parks
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- National Roller Coaster Day is celebrated every year on Aug. 16, highlighting the loops, twists and drops that have people flocking to amusement parks every summer. Aug. 16 has been selected as the attraction's national day since 1986. The date was chosen because that is the...
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
My party of 2 spent $85 at Hollywood Brown Derby in Disney World, and it's one of my favorite restaurants in the park
I've dined at hundreds of restaurants and lounges across the parks and resorts, so I wanted to see how the old-Hollywood-inspired spot stacked up.
What we've lost — and what we've found — in abandoned theme parks
There's something fascinating about the life and demise of theme parks — the taste of nostalgia, that everything has an end, the unforgiving churn of capitalism, the loss of beloved structures.
