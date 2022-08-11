ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Fair Announces Massive New Amusement Park Plans For Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point, And More

Cedar Fair is one of the largest amusement park companies in the world. With 11 parks (not including water parks), only Six Flags has more individual locations, or a park with more roller coasters. From Cedar Point to Knott’s Berry Farm to Carrowinds, some of the most popular parks in the country are run by Cedar Fair. Today, the parent company, that recently rejected a buyout from SeaWorld, unveiled its plans for the 2023 season at all it’s locations and there’s a great deal to be excited about, from new roller coasters and an entirely new Boardwalk area at Cedar Point to the 50th anniversary celebration of Carrowinds.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Disney Park Guest Breaks Rules, Pretends to Be Fountain Scenery

Sometimes we see viral videos or photos that make us scratch our heads! As Disney fans, we get it – we too love to have a good time while in the Disney Parks. But, one Disney Park Guest recently broke the rules by pretending to be part of a Disney fountain, as he posed to match the scenery.
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million

A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel

While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
SeaWorld Looks to Challenge Disney By Upping the Thrills

Roller coaster fanatics don’t need a special day or occasion to take a ride, but whether you are a daredevil or prefer something less intense, National Roller Coaster Day on Aug. 16 might be a great day to get out on the tracks. But why is Aug. 16 National...
Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at Disney's Magic Kingdom park in Florida. Guests are paying $139 to attend Friday night's opening, which is already sold out. Disney World rivals also have hard-ticket Halloween-themed events after day guests clear out of the gated attractions. You’re reading a free article...
National Roller Coaster Day celebrates America's amusement parks

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- National Roller Coaster Day is celebrated every year on Aug. 16, highlighting the loops, twists and drops that have people flocking to amusement parks every summer. Aug. 16 has been selected as the attraction's national day since 1986. The date was chosen because that is the...
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World

Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
