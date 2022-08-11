ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown, TX

No threat to San Pedro Elementary School after police respond to nearby shooting

By Olivia Garrett, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 5 days ago

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the type of security measure that took place at San Pedro Elementary School.

San Pedro Elementary School in Robstown implemented security procedures for part of the day Thursday after reports of an accidental shooting in the area.

Just after noon Thursday, Robstown Police Department officers responded to reports that someone had been shot at 835 West Ave. D. The school, which is across the street, shut down as a precaution, though law enforcement and Robstown ISD said there was no imminent danger to the school.

Officers found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound in his left arm. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Robstown police news release.

The subject said he had accidentally shot himself, according to the release. He was reportedly involved in an altercation with a 24-year-old girlfriend. Police found a sawed-off shotgun and several projectiles inside the residence.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the release.

San Pedro Elementary School entered a "temporary hold in place" with teachers remaining in their classrooms. Because Robstown ISD has not yet begun the 2022-23 school year, only teachers were at San Pedro on Thursday, Robstown ISD public relations coordinator Tessie Ledesma said.

"We just took all of the necessary precautions when something is going on outside, but everything is fine now," Ledesma said, adding that the school had reopened.

The hold did not impact Meet the Teacher Night at San Pedro set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

