LMNOP
4d ago
This isn't the first time Lincolnton County sheriff's dept has fired officers for NOT using ENOUGH excessive force. SBI needs to take over, but at this point the SBI can only intervene with someone higher up than Lincolnton County. Such as the DA, Mayor, Governor etc and make Lincolnton "comply" with the decision made
Paynes Payne
4d ago
He got fired because he told on his boss and co worker. should have been an anonymous report with SBI using codes and numbers.
Tamara Nesbit
4d ago
You are an amazing man and officer for stepping up. You are simply one of the very best.
