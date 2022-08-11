ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson Police Chief Mitch Bratton faces new charges of malfeasance, drug possession

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 4 days ago
Grayson Police Chief Mitch Bratton is currently facing new malfeasance in office charges following his arrest on Tuesday.

The new charges stem from an ongoing Louisiana State Police investigation following complaints of missing seized currency.

Bratton was indicted in May 2022 on six counts of malfeasance in office, and also faces charges of unauthorized use of a movable, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of a schedule III drug.

Previously, Bratton was arrested in 2020 on felony theft charges.

A indictment issued on May 13 obtained by The News-Star outlines the newly-filed charges.

  • Four of the malfeasance in office counts cover one calendar year each from 2016 to 2019 when Bratton is accused of failing to properly manage and account for money from the Grayson Police Department's Narcotics Fund.
  • The fifth malfeasance count charges Bratton of "knowingly sought and received personal payroll payments or compensation for services not actually rendered by himself."
  • A sixth malfeasance charge is for failing to maintain and preserve records relating the K-9 Officer "Justice," between January 1, 2017 and June 30, 2020.
  • Between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2020, Bratton committed unauthorized use of a moveable, in this case money in excess of $1,000.
  • On June 4, 2020 Bratton was found to be in possession of less than two grams of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance known as Flualprazolam. Flualprazolam is a sedative similar to Xanax.
  • On June 4, 2020 Bratton was also found in possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance known as Buprenorphine, an opioid often prescribed to treat acute pain as well as in the treatment of heroin and methadone dependence.

Bratton is currently seeking reelection as Chief of Police in Grayson, a village of just over 500 people in Caldwell Parish.

The indictment was signed by Assistant Attorney General Darwin C. Miller.

