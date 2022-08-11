ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'

CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
Dayton, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Business
WLWT 5

Disability rights advocate concerned with ADA compliance with new violence prevention efforts

CINCINNATI — Just over one week ago,nine people were shot in Over-the-Rhine on a busy Saturday night. The city of Cincinnati has flooded Main Street with enhanced safety measures, from an increased police presence to parking restrictions on weekend nights. But the decision to partially block sidewalks on two blocks of Main Street has disability rights and pedestrian safety advocates question the decision.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wright State University#University President#College#Career Choice
WLWT 5

Chipotle with drive-thru lane opens in northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. — A new Chipotle has opened in northern Kentucky. The new restaurant, located on Turfway Road, features a Chipotlane which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant will be giving complimentary merchandise to the first 50 people in line. The location...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Amazon
WLWT 5

Cool For School

CINCINNATI — Another day with temperatures on the cool side for mid August. Rain threat jumps by the weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Fretboard brewery to open new taproom at Norwood development

NORWOOD, Ohio — Fretboard Brewery is opening a new location as part of Factory 52, a new development being built in Norwood. PLK Communities announce Fetboard Brewing will be part of the redevelopment that's happening at the former site of the US Playing Card factory on Beech Street. "Fretboard...
NORWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy