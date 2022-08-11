Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Money Monday: Northwestern Mutual's Brent Shaw discusses how to make your college student financially literate
CINCINNATI — College students are beginning to move into their dorms and the first week of school for college freshmen across Cincinnati is just one week away. For this week's Money Monday, we're trying to help parents and college-bound kids make informed financial decisions. Northwestern Mutual's Brent Shaw joined...
State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'
CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
City of Lawrenceburg to pay residents’ utilities for month of September
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The City of Lawrenceburg announced all residents are eligible to have their September utility bill forgiven. According to the notice, the city will be using the Utility Assistance Program funds received from the American Rescue Plan. Under the assistance program, Lawrenceburg will cover one month of...
Thomas More University hacked in multiple ways after cyber attack on Facebook account
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A local university was hit with a cyberattack that has left it with embarrassing and inappropriate pictures on their social media account that they can’t take down. Thomas Moore University’s Facebook account was hacked, and all of their account managers are locked out.
Disability rights advocate concerned with ADA compliance with new violence prevention efforts
CINCINNATI — Just over one week ago,nine people were shot in Over-the-Rhine on a busy Saturday night. The city of Cincinnati has flooded Main Street with enhanced safety measures, from an increased police presence to parking restrictions on weekend nights. But the decision to partially block sidewalks on two blocks of Main Street has disability rights and pedestrian safety advocates question the decision.
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo Fritz explores outdoor habitat for the first time
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's newest hippo baby Fritz is getting closer to making his public debut. The zoo said the two-week-old baby hippo and his mom Bibi explored their outdoor habitat for the first time Monday morning. Watch the video in the player above. “The habitat introduction went pretty...
Ohio Gov. DeWine weighs in on attempted FBI breach as officials issue security bulletin
CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not pull any punches Monday when he assessed the moves Ricky Shiffer made last week in Cincinnati. "This is something that is very scary," DeWine said. Armed with an assault-style rifle and nail gun, Shiffer tried breaking his way into the FBI...
'A very scary thing': Ohio governor speaks on attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI building
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement for the first time since an armed man attempted to breach a Cincinnati FBI building leading to a pursuit and fatal standoff. It started around 9 a.m. Thursday when an armed man attempted to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office's...
Neighbors helping neighbors; two organizations help families get ready for back to school with some flair
CINCINNATI — It's that time already, back to school. While many children return to school without the basic supplies they need, back-to-school events here in the tri-state are making that process a little easier. More than 500 backpacks were given out Saturday as students are getting prepared to return...
On the Fritz! Cincinnati Zoo announces name for Fiona's little brother
CINCINNATI — It's a name worthy of his energy!. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has announced on...
Chipotle with drive-thru lane opens in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A new Chipotle has opened in northern Kentucky. The new restaurant, located on Turfway Road, features a Chipotlane which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant will be giving complimentary merchandise to the first 50 people in line. The location...
Western & Southern Open 2022: Serena Williams match rescheduled for Tuesday
MASON, Ohio — The Western and Southern Open is in its early stages, but some fans are already in a frenzy. Fans flocked to the tournament to see tennis legend Serena Williams play for what could be her final match in Cincinnati. Last week, Williams announced she would retire,...
Watch: Ohio retirement home surprises resident and lifelong Reds fan with tickets to game
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A resident at an assisted living facility who is a lifelong Reds fan will get to live out his dream of going to a game. The Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville surprised one of their residents, Ted Zakany, with tickets to an upcoming game. They posted...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner. It happened around 8 a.m. in the 230 block of Ramsey Street when the bus crashed into...
Break from Heat for Back to School
CINCINNATI — Staying cooler than usual for back to school. Small chances for passing showers the next few days.
Reported pedestrian struck at Garfield Place and Race Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reported pedestrian struck at Garfield Place and Race Street in Downtown Cincinnati. This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
Cool For School
CINCINNATI — Another day with temperatures on the cool side for mid August. Rain threat jumps by the weekend.
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
Fretboard brewery to open new taproom at Norwood development
NORWOOD, Ohio — Fretboard Brewery is opening a new location as part of Factory 52, a new development being built in Norwood. PLK Communities announce Fetboard Brewing will be part of the redevelopment that's happening at the former site of the US Playing Card factory on Beech Street. "Fretboard...
