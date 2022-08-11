ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Finding (and keeping) teachers in Kentucky

By Keisha Rowe, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDOQg_0hDqgsgd00

Good afternoon!

School is back in session for nearly 100,000 students in Jefferson County, but hundreds of vacancies persist throughout the district in the classroom, leaving officials scrambling to make contingency plans.

Education reporter Olivia Krauth dug in over the past week by talking with educators, administrators and experts to see how Jefferson County Public Schools can try to keep teachers in the classroom. While many have said increasing pay has been necessary for years, fixing the pipeline from Kentucky's universities to its classrooms, making access to alternative pathways for licenses easier and conducting exit interviews to find out why people are leaving are just some of the options being floated to keep teachers in the commonwealth.

Even if those options are implemented, many teachers in Kentucky, especially teachers of color, said they won't keep them in the classroom unless they receive more buy-in and help from their districts and lawmakers.

“Educators need to know that they are supported,” one expert said.

Here are some other stories of note this week:

U.S. Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell drew sharp criticism this week after voting no on a measure that would cap monthly insulin costs at $35 for most Americans. Longtime columnist Joe Gerth argues the move shows the pair may be out of touch with the needs of Kentucky, where a large number of residents have or are at risk of a diabetes diagnosis.

In the wake of the fall of Roe v. Wade, women in Kentucky — and across the South and Midwest — are now making their way across state lines to receive abortion care. Health reporter Sarah Ladd and Tessa Duvall found one abortion care center in Granite City, Illinois, that sees at least 40 to 50 patients a day, double the traffic before the decision was handed down. As the fallout continues, many practitioners find themselves angry people have to go so far to receive care, but some are worried about the strain it may place on available services in the future.

You'll find more stories available only to subscribers below. As always, thank you so much for supporting The Courier Journal and local journalism here in Louisville. You are very much appreciated.

Sincerely,

Mary Irby-Jones

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Jefferson County, KY
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rand Paul
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy