ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody after multiple chases, standoff

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was taken into custody on Monday after multiple failed attempts. Deputies said James Dillon Queen had been on the run since May when he didn’t show up for court. During that time, Queen...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man wanted after ramming into woman’s car and shooting passenger

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was recently charged after allegedly ramming into a woman’s car and shooting the passenger inside. According to officers, they were called to the 350 block of Deaverview Road at around 4:12 p.m. on August 14. Through their...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Judson Mill Shooting Investigation

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Update on Abandoned Puppy

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Catalytic converters cut off 8 DSS vehicles in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after catalytic converters were cut off multiple vehicles belonging to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. On Monday, an employee at the DSS office on Chesnee Highway contacted deputies after her car wash service notified her...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Ware Shoals Shooting Update

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed...
WARE SHOALS, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast : August 15

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg District 2 Back to School

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged after allegedly shooting at Upstate officer’s car

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said a suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at a police car on Sunday night. According to Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis, an officer responded to a civil disturbance on Cobb Street and Riegel Avenue. Once they...
WARE SHOALS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Police#Guns#Oxycodone#Convicted Felon#Fox
FOX Carolina

Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough

A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash. Updated: 4 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy