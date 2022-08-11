Read full article on original website
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
Suspect taken into custody after multiple chases, standoff
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was taken into custody on Monday after multiple failed attempts. Deputies said James Dillon Queen had been on the run since May when he didn’t show up for court. During that time, Queen...
Man wanted after ramming into woman’s car and shooting passenger
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was recently charged after allegedly ramming into a woman’s car and shooting the passenger inside. According to officers, they were called to the 350 block of Deaverview Road at around 4:12 p.m. on August 14. Through their...
NC man charged following armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after a Dollar Tree on Brevard Road was allegedly robbed on July 24. Deputies said after they investigated the incident, Charles Shawn Gary was charged with the following on July 28.
Catalytic converters cut off 8 DSS vehicles in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after catalytic converters were cut off multiple vehicles belonging to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. On Monday, an employee at the DSS office on Chesnee Highway contacted deputies after her car wash service notified her...
Suspect charged after allegedly shooting at Upstate officer’s car
WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said a suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at a police car on Sunday night. According to Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis, an officer responded to a civil disturbance on Cobb Street and Riegel Avenue. Once they...
No charges filed in ‘catastrophic accident’ killing 3-year-old on Christmas Day
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney for Henderson County announced on Tuesday that no charges will be filed in the shooting accident that claimed the life of a young girl on Christmas Day in 2021. Aylee Gordon, 3 years old, was celebrating Christmas with her family just...
Man faces armed robbery, kidnapping charges in Buncombe County, other charges in Polk
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina has been taken into custody, facing numerous charges in two separate counties. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says it has charged Charles Shawn Gary in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a Dollar Tree store located at 1125 Brevard Road on July 24.
A man was arrested following an armed robbery in Polk County.
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
Sheriff’s Deputies are still investigating a Saturday night drive-by crowd-shooting episode in West Greenville. Shots were fired from a passing car at group of people gathered around Hawkins and Ninth Streets in the Judson Community.
Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone opened fire in a crowd on Saturday night. According to deputies, the shooting happened near Hawkins and Ninth Street in the Judson Community at around 8 p.m. Deputies say someone drove by a group of...
