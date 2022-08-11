Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
SERIOUSLY: Boca Raton Family Calls 911 Over Dog In Pool
DISPATCHER: This Is For A Dog. Not A Person Who Went In After A Dog. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Sunday morning was called to a home in the 9700 block of Richmond Circle for a drowning. As information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TRAFFIC: Glades Road, I-95, Military Trail Among Road Closures This Week
Get Ready, Set, Stop! Expect Major Traffic Issues This Week In, Around Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Our look ahead at major traffic issues this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across Palm Beach County is full of closures, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
Wellington Council Attempts To Settle Differences Between Staff, Equestrians On BMPs
The Wellington Village Council acted as a mediator Tuesday, Aug. 9, attempting to settle years’ worth of differences that have simmered between village staff members and members of Wellington’s Equestrian Preserve Committee. At issue were revisions to the Best Management Practices (BMPs) that Wellington requires equestrian properties to...
Wellington Fluoride Glitch Raises Council Concerns
A construction issue that stopped the fluoridation of Wellington’s municipal water system over the past two years will be rectified soon, but Wellington Village Council members are not happy with the fact that they and the general public were not informed of the change. “For me, the most important...
Boat fire on Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
DEAD MAN FOUND ON ROAD IN DELRAY BEACH, EXPECT DELAYS
ATLANTIC AVENUE AND I-95. POLICE ON SCENE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Atlantic Avenue eastbound is closed in the area of I-95 after a dead man was found on the road in the area of the intersection. Delray Beach Police confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Port St. Lucie Helping Residents Own Their Own Home
Port St. Lucie - Sunday August 14, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has assisted six residents with realizing their dream of owning a home by creating and implementing an affordable homeownership opportunity funded by a federal grant from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Colette Kemerer, a local healthcare worker;...
Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
Southern white rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a baby boom at a longtime West Palm Beach attraction. In a statement issued Thursday, officials with Lion Country Safari said the park welcomed its latest addition to its herd, a southern white rhinoceros calf, on Saturday. The endangered female calf is...
I Disagree With TripAdvisor's Top 10 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants & Here's A Local's List
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Fort Lauderdale, FL is a high-end tourist destination just north of Miami, and I constantly have people asking me where the best restaurants to eat are in the city.
Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man's body found on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police reopened the eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach Monday morning after finding a man's body in the road. Police said a driver first discovered the body at 4 a.m. The scene is at NW 12th Avenue, near the I-95 onramp. No...
Late Boca Mayor Whelchel leaves ‘legacy of love’ to friends, family, at funeral
Friends and family of the late Boca Raton Mayor Susan Whelchel paid final respects to the two-term chief executive and loving wife, mother and grandmother at a funeral service Thursday in her favorite house of worship – Grace Community Church on West Camino Real. Whelchel, 77, who occupied the...
Delray Beach ranked No. 2 city for Airbnb hosts to earn income from long-term renters
Airbnb recently analyzed its top U.S. destinations for long-term guests and hosts, based on affordability, hospitality, popularity and other factors, and Delray Beach made the list. Delray Beach is the No. 2 city in the analysis for average host income in the first quarter of 2022. The top five: La...
Missing New York tourist found, Miami-Dade police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County was found and reunited with her family Saturday afternoon, police said. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
