Wellington, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

SERIOUSLY: Boca Raton Family Calls 911 Over Dog In Pool

DISPATCHER: This Is For A Dog. Not A Person Who Went In After A Dog. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Sunday morning was called to a home in the 9700 block of Richmond Circle for a drowning. As information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks

Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC: Glades Road, I-95, Military Trail Among Road Closures This Week

Get Ready, Set, Stop! Expect Major Traffic Issues This Week In, Around Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Our look ahead at major traffic issues this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across Palm Beach County is full of closures, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Wellington, FL
cw34.com

Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Wellington Fluoride Glitch Raises Council Concerns

A construction issue that stopped the fluoridation of Wellington’s municipal water system over the past two years will be rectified soon, but Wellington Village Council members are not happy with the fact that they and the general public were not informed of the change. “For me, the most important...
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Boat fire on Singer Island

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEAD MAN FOUND ON ROAD IN DELRAY BEACH, EXPECT DELAYS

ATLANTIC AVENUE AND I-95. POLICE ON SCENE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Atlantic Avenue eastbound is closed in the area of I-95 after a dead man was found on the road in the area of the intersection. Delray Beach Police confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Helping Residents Own Their Own Home

Port St. Lucie - Sunday August 14, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has assisted six residents with realizing their dream of owning a home by creating and implementing an affordable homeownership opportunity funded by a federal grant from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Colette Kemerer, a local healthcare worker;...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

Southern white rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a baby boom at a longtime West Palm Beach attraction. In a statement issued Thursday, officials with Lion Country Safari said the park welcomed its latest addition to its herd, a southern white rhinoceros calf, on Saturday. The endangered female calf is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Man's body found on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police reopened the eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach Monday morning after finding a man's body in the road. Police said a driver first discovered the body at 4 a.m. The scene is at NW 12th Avenue, near the I-95 onramp. No...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Missing New York tourist found, Miami-Dade police say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County was found and reunited with her family Saturday afternoon, police said. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...

