O'fallon, IL

O’Fallon Around Town — Aug. 18 edition

By Jennifer Green
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

Noon Thursday, Aug. 18, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com . Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Friday, Aug. 19

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

Saturday, Aug. 20

▪ Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-624-0139 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market .

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations are accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Masks are required at the sale. 618-667-2133.

▪ O’Fallon Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking Watch Party — 1:30 p.m. O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Doors open at 1 p.m. Watch the online broadcast of the Toastmasters International World Championship of Public Speaking from Nashville, Tennessee. This is the highlight of the annual international convention where the best speakers from Toastmasters all over the world compete for the title “World Champion of Public Speaking.” Learn how Toastmasters can help you with your skills in public speaking and leadership while we enjoy refreshments and a friendly atmosphere that allows us all to grow in every aspect of our lives. Free admission. 618-616-5994.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

▪ FAFSA Informational Event — 2 p.m. Southwestern Illinois College, Informational Sciences Building, Room 2020, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. The event will focus on the process of applying to FAFSA, when to apply, what financial assistance is available, who is eligible and who to contact for help.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org .

▪ Jammin’ at the Zoo — 6-10 p.m. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy an evening with live music and wine and beer tastings, featuring over 50 selections of wines, specialty canned cocktails and beers from regional microbreweries. Proceeds will benefit the Zoo and its conservation efforts both at the Zoo and around the world. Enjoy live music by FatPocket, DJ Chris Brown, and DJ Micro. Admission includes wine and beer sampling from 6 to 8 p.m. and guests will receive a free light-up tasting glass, while supplies last. For ages 21+. For tickets and info: stlzoo.org/jammin .

Other area happenings

▪ BaconFest Applications will be accepted from all types of vendors (sales, crafts, food, etc.) for the Saturday, Sept. 10, event. Organizers are also looking for organizations that help veterans to participate. For more information, contact VFW Post 805 Auxiliary at vfwpost805baconfest@gmail.com .

▪ Injury Free Running Clinic — 5:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month through December. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy clinic, 209 Rec Plex Drive, O’Fallon. The clinic supports current runners and those wishing to start on how to run safely and improve performance. Free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required. hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Community/Injury-Free-Running-Clinic-2022

▪ The deadline for submission of applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Memorial Day dedication on Friday, Nov. 11, is Thursday, Sept. 1. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at The Monument at 737 East Wesley, O’Fallon or visit the website at ofallonveteransmonument.org . If you need further information, please call 618-632-9826.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACnhD_0hDqgR3800
U.S. Air Force Col. Willie L. Cooper, 375th Mission Support Group incoming commander, receives the guidon from Col. Chris Robinson, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, during the 375th MSG change of command on Scott Air Force Base. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Cooper has assumed command. Airman 1st Class Violette Hosack/U.S. Air Force/375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 On Your Side

Two winning lottery tickets sold, 2 new Missouri millionaires

ST. LOUIS — There are two new millionaires after two winning tickets were sold in the St. Louis area. The Missouri Lottery announced Thursday there were two separate tickets sold for drawings Wednesday night, resulting in two new millionaires. The first ticket was sold at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service &...
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

