ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times-Reporter

Wooster man charged in Holmes County cattle thefts

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

MILLERSBURG ― A 37-year-old Wooster man has been arrested in connection with two cattle thefts in Holmes County.

Justin P. Giauque was arrested by sheriff's deputies at around 2:22 p.m. Thursday, according to Holmes County Sheriff Timothy W. Zimmerly. Giauque is charged with receiving stolen property.

After review of the case by the Holmes County prosecutor, additional charges may be filed, Zimmerly said. Giauque currently remains incarcerated at the Holmes County Jail.

Deputies received two reports in recent days of cattle thefts in western Holmes County. On Aug. 2, two black Angus cows were taken from a farm field on state Route 3 in Washington Township. Three days later, four Holstein heifers ready to calve were taken from a barn on state Route 514 in Knox Township.

The sheriff's office went on Facebook to seek the public's assistance in solving the case.

"Thanks to the Mount Hope Auction and numerous tips from citizens after seeing our post, has led to an arrest in this case by sheriff's deputies," Zimmerly said.

All of the cattle taken have been recovered by deputies as well, he said.

Zimmerly thanked everyone for their information and allowing for a quick resolution to this case.

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township woman is in court Tuesday morning for driving the wrong way in the I-77 construction zone near Route 30 last week, according to the state patrol. She hit another driver in the Southbound lanes head on. 47-year-old Brenny Hayhurst...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge

A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Wooster#Angus Cattle#County Jail#Washington Township#Property Crime#Millersburg
whbc.com

Wooster Man Accused of Being Cattle Thief

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A modern-day cattle thief. A Wooster man is accused of stealing six head of cattle from two different farms in Holmes County. 37-year-old Justin Giauque is charged with receiving stolen property. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says four Holsteins and two Black...
WOOSTER, OH
Fox 46 Charlotte

19 train cars derail in Ohio: Report

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — North Lawrence Fire Department has reported that 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93. A vehicle struck the train in the 3700 block of Manchester Avenue Northwest, according to the district’s Facebook page. State Route 93 is closed between Orrville Street Northwest and Youth Street Northwest until further notice. Residents […]
cleveland19.com

Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Wooster man arrested, stolen cows recovered

A Wooster man has been arrested in connection with the theft of six cows last week in Holmes County. 37-year old Justin Giauque was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of receiving stolen property. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the cattle, four Holstein heifers and two Black Angus cows, were stolen from two separate farms over the span of three days and then sold at the Mount Hope Auction for $11,000. Prosecutors are now reviewing the case to see if Giauque will face any additional charges. All six cows have since been recovered.
WOOSTER, OH
wbrc.com

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
BREWSTER, OH
WHIZ

Barry Sentenced in Manslaughter Case

A Zanesville man who provided a 25-year-old friend with drugs that killed him will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime. Kyle Barry was sentenced in common pleas court this week after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in relation to the death of Timothy Corder.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after crash in Perry County

BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
WHIZ

Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy