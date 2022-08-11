Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Related
eastidahonews.com
Idaho rated one of the best states to live in the US. Here is where it ranked and why
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Have you ever considered leaving Idaho to find a state offering a better quality of life?. You’ll be hard-pressed to find it, at least according to personal finance website WalletHub’s 2022 report on the best states to live in. WalletHub rated Idaho as...
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
How can Idahoans seek abortion care amid changing laws?
BOISE, Idaho — Abortion care in Idaho is set to significantly change, the first of two abortion bans go into effect this week. With Idaho's Supreme Court ruling late last week, doctors who provide an abortion can be civilly liable for doing so after six weeks of pregnancy. Beginning Friday, providers can be held criminally liable. So, Idahoans seeking an abortion will need to evaluate their options for care, likely outside the state.
eastidahonews.com
Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here’s what it is and what to expect
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service is finally coming to Idaho. Google announced in a press release earlier this week that it’s talking to city officials in five states about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho’s Most Expensive Rental House is a Whopping $17,500 Per Month
We have seen some insane homes, mansions and even castles around Idaho. I found an impressive home with an impressive rental price tag. So what does $17,500 a month get you in Idaho. A whole lot... First lets check out some other crazy homes in Idaho. This is Idaho's largest home...
Boise gas prices continue to drop, according to GasBuddy report
BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices continue to trend down nationally and across the gem state for both regular and diesel gas. Gas costs are deterring some drivers from their regular habits in Idaho and across the nation, as they struggle with the high fill-up costs. "There's a bit of...
kmvt
Idaho barley producers are feeling optimist this year
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Barley Producers are feeling optimistic this year, even though parts of the Gem State are still struggling with drought conditions. The USDA is estimating that this year’s barley crop could be one for the record books for producers. Rupert Farmer Mike Wilkins said...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Is Idaho’s history of hate repeating itself?
Hate is making a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support. That’s the latest word from Heath Druzin, the host and creator of the Extremely American podcast. He covers far-right movements and he’s been looking at a series of recent events that have some people worried that Idaho’s history of hate may be repeating itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
Experts Say THIS Caused Idaho’s Loud “BOOM” Over The Weekend
Maybe you were mowing the lawn, or spending time outside with your family, or even simply enjoying a White Claw on your patio when you heard it. A massive boom heard across Idaho and Utah on Saturday. But what was it? Experts have their opinions, and that's only resulted in us having more questions.
CLAIMS UNFOUNDED: Why school funding initiative wouldn't have higher-than-advertised price tag
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Widely reported claims that an Idaho education funding initiative actually would raise taxes by $570 million appear to be unfounded, and a drafting error in the initiative’s inflation factor originated in the Idaho Attorney General’s office.
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Idaho Criminals May Start Leaving Notes Before They Steal Your Stuff
A criminal with a conscience? What a world we live in. Some people have reported seeing notes on their vehicles from thieves asking for money so they don’t have to rob them. Are Idaho Criminals Leaving Warning Notes Before They Steal Your Stuff?. Criminals often get creative in how...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
3 Back-to-School Citations That Could Cost You Big Time in Boise
Back-to-school season has arrived in the Treasure Valley. Students in Caldwell are back to class on Monday, August 15. Classes resume in Boise on August 17 and Nampa on August 18. You know what that means, right?. You haven't thought about them for a few months, but now school buses,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What you need to know about Idaho's dandelions
Last week, Idaho Matters took a look at a program that's helping to reduce pesticides in Boise city parks. We talked a little about dandelions and how they're not as evil as people might think, especially since they're native to the area ... or so we thought. Not so long...
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children
New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. The 2022 Kids Count data is published annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation to measure the...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0