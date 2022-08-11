ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H2Ohio adds two-stage ditch practice to reduce downstream runoff

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has announced its new $5 million Best Management Practice as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. This allows many improvements for our counties including better drainage infrastructure. As the ODA moved into its third year of H2Ohio practices,...
Nature's Nursery opens photo auction fundraiser

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Nature's Nursery has received more than 300 entries for its second annual nature photo auction. Last year's auction had over 75 photos and raised funds to back the refuge's wildlife rehabilitation services. All images in the current contest measure 8 by 10 inches and will be...
Partners in Education seeking mentors for 2022 school year

Brooke Schlager from Partners in Education paid a visit to the WGO studio to talk about the mentors they're looking for to help with elementary to middle schoolbag kids. The mentors must pasta. background check and will help with literacy, college and career education. PIE has been helping educate the...
