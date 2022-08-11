Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
WMTW
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash
BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
Look out below: Maine Capitol worker nearly crushed by falling airplane debris
AUGUSTA, ME — In a happenstance that would make Chicken Little blush, a State Capitol worker narrowly avoided disaster while walking outside the entryway of his workplace Friday afternoon. In this story, however, it wasn’t the sky that was falling — it was a piece of debris from an...
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
fox5ny.com
Rare blue lobster caught by father and son in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - You never know what the waters will turn up, and in Luke Rand’s case, it was a rare blue lobster. The 36-year-old from Portland, Maine, said he and his father captured the unique crustacean last Thursday in Casco Bay, an inlet in the Gulf of Maine.
Westbrook Police Share Photo of Dramatic Water Main Break, but It’s Not in Westbrook
Commuters on Monday morning were taking a detour on Methodist Road after a water main break. The Westbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page just before 7 a.m. when they responded to the water main break near 1020 Methodist Road saying that the break is expected to take a significant amount of time to fix and the drivers should avoid the area.
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
WMTW
Two people killed in Maine head-on crash
BERWICK, Maine — Police said two people died in a head-on crash in Berwick on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Portland Street (Route 4) and passing several vehicles when it hit a 2014 Chevrolet Volt head-on near the intersection with Old Route 4.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park
Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
Channel Your Inner Johnny Depp and Find Hidden Treasure Around Portland, Maine
It's been interesting how much treasure and scavenger hunts have picked up throughout the last couple of years in the area. From the popular New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion hiding $10,000 multiple times in the Granite State last year, to a Maine couple celebrating the state's bicentennial with a $20,000 treasure hunt, to even a treasure hunt happening currently around Saco Bay worth $1,000 -- there's been no shortage of treasure hunts in the last couple of years.
WMTW
Parents voice concerns after former school bus driver from Maine charged with stalking
Parents in Greenland, New Hampshire, expressed their concerns at a school board meeting Monday night after a former bus driver was arrested and is facing federal interstate stalking charges. Parents say they want accountability and to make sure an incident like this never happens again. "Trust is a huge factor...
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Holding Third Adults-Only Night in August
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. They went for it again on August 6 with terrific results. So before the 2022 season runs out, Funtown has decided that the third time's a charm, and plans to hold one more adults-only night this season.
Two Mainers raise endangered monarch butterflies
BERWICK, Maine — Just last month, monarch butterflies were placed on the Endangered Species List, but experts say there are things everyone can do to keep these butterflies around. Two Berwick women are raising these butterflies with the hopes of keeping the species going. "People seem to think of...
visitfreeport.com
Bow Street Home – Woven-Rope Mats & Baskets
Loving these gorgeous and durable woven-rope mats and baskets—just in! Talk about functional beauty! Come see for yourself. We have quite a selection.
Coastal Trash is Being Transformed into Beautiful Art in Bristol, Maine
It’s a sad reality that you seldom go to the beach or spend time out in nature without finding trash and pieces of plastic where they shouldn’t be. We’ve turned the world into one big garbage can and some inherently lazy people can’t be bothered to put their trash and recyclables where they belong.
WMTW
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
