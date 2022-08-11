Read full article on original website
Two people hurt in ATV rollover airlifted from remote Umatilla County
UKIAH, Ore. — Two people were hurt and airlifted from a remote area in Umatilla County when they rolled off an ATV on Friday morning. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the region’s dispatch center was notified of an ATV rollover causing injuries to several people near Ukiah. The notification was issued through a Garmin inReach satellite communication system.
ijpr.org
The Nez Perce people build an ongoing story about return in Wallowa, Oregon
Nearly 150 years ago, the Wallowa Band of the Nez Perce people were exiled. For three decades, they’ve held the Tamkaliks Celebration to commemorate their return. After missing two years due to COVID-19, the gathering has resumed. The hot summer day crept into evening by the time Fred Hill...
elkhornmediagroup.com
May Lane Road Closure planned
LA GRANDE – May Lane between riddle road and spruce street will be closed between 6 a.m. on August 22 to 5 p.m. on August 25 for a paving project. According to officials, “local traffic will have access thru the work zone with a pilot car. Please use...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman taken by Life Flight after ATV rollover accident near Ukiah
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A woman was seriously injured after an ATV rollover accident near Ukiah Friday. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says around 9 a.m. August 12 the dispatch center received an emergency notification through Garmin Inreach of an ATV rollover with injuries in an area near Ukiah. Two passengers were reported injured, one with minor injuries, and an adult female with serious injuries to her legs and hips.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande and Baker County Road project updates
UNION/BAKER COUNTIES– (Information provided by ODOT) Several road projects continue around La Grande and Baker County. Tentative work schedule for next week (8/15 thru 8/22):. McAlister Rd Bridge: They will be installing protective screening and removing temporary work platforms There will be lane closures and flagging with up to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Officer Ben Johnson Sworn in to the La Grande Police Department
LA GRANDE – The La Grande Police Department has welcomed a new officer to the department. Yesterday, Officer Ben Johnson, (26) was sworn in at the newest officer at the Police Department. According to the departments Facebook page, Officer Johnson is a La Grande native, and he worked for...
kptv.com
Hail storm damages property in eastern Oregon
WALLOWA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A hail storm passed through Wallowa County in northeastern Oregon causing significant damage on Thursday. The thunderstorm warning began around 3 p.m. and was in effect until roughly 4:45 p.m. In a tweet sent at 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service Boise warned of the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Death investigation continues in La Grande after fatal hit and run
LA GRANDE – (Releases from the La Grande Police Department) On August 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30AM, a passerby walking on 16th Street in La Grande observed a male subject lying on the side of the road on the 400 block of 16th Street and immediately contacted 911. La...
clayconews.com
FISH AND WILDLIFE AUTHORITIES IN OREGON SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR KILLING A WOLF IN BAKER COUNTY
BAKER COUNTY, OR (August 9, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that: The OSP Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit. On August 5, 2022, Fish and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bond update from La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza
LA GRANDE – La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza (GM) spoke with Elkhorn Media Group staff after the most recent school board meeting and one of the updates that Mendoza gave was an update on the bond. (GM) We sold the bond on August 2nd. The true interest...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Place your vote for Destiny Wecks to be Ms. Stars and Stripes 2022
JOSEPH – Destiny Wecks of Joseph is no stranger to crowns, being crowned with multiple titles over the years including Miss Rodeo Oregon Sweetheart, Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon, Oregon High School Rodeo First Attendant/Princess and more. Now, Wecks is working on her next title, but she needs your help...
