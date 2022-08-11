ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Two people hurt in ATV rollover airlifted from remote Umatilla County

UKIAH, Ore. — Two people were hurt and airlifted from a remote area in Umatilla County when they rolled off an ATV on Friday morning. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the region’s dispatch center was notified of an ATV rollover causing injuries to several people near Ukiah. The notification was issued through a Garmin inReach satellite communication system.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

May Lane Road Closure planned

LA GRANDE – May Lane between riddle road and spruce street will be closed between 6 a.m. on August 22 to 5 p.m. on August 25 for a paving project. According to officials, “local traffic will have access thru the work zone with a pilot car. Please use...
LA GRANDE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Woman taken by Life Flight after ATV rollover accident near Ukiah

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A woman was seriously injured after an ATV rollover accident near Ukiah Friday. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says around 9 a.m. August 12 the dispatch center received an emergency notification through Garmin Inreach of an ATV rollover with injuries in an area near Ukiah. Two passengers were reported injured, one with minor injuries, and an adult female with serious injuries to her legs and hips.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
Baker County, OR
Health
County
Baker County, OR
Baker City, OR
Health
Baker City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Baker County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande and Baker County Road project updates

UNION/BAKER COUNTIES– (Information provided by ODOT) Several road projects continue around La Grande and Baker County. Tentative work schedule for next week (8/15 thru 8/22):. McAlister Rd Bridge: They will be installing protective screening and removing temporary work platforms There will be lane closures and flagging with up to...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Officer Ben Johnson Sworn in to the La Grande Police Department

LA GRANDE – The La Grande Police Department has welcomed a new officer to the department. Yesterday, Officer Ben Johnson, (26) was sworn in at the newest officer at the Police Department. According to the departments Facebook page, Officer Johnson is a La Grande native, and he worked for...
LA GRANDE, OR
kptv.com

Hail storm damages property in eastern Oregon

WALLOWA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A hail storm passed through Wallowa County in northeastern Oregon causing significant damage on Thursday. The thunderstorm warning began around 3 p.m. and was in effect until roughly 4:45 p.m. In a tweet sent at 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service Boise warned of the...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Death investigation continues in La Grande after fatal hit and run

LA GRANDE – (Releases from the La Grande Police Department) On August 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30AM, a passerby walking on 16th Street in La Grande observed a male subject lying on the side of the road on the 400 block of 16th Street and immediately contacted 911. La...
LA GRANDE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus West Nile Virus#Mosquito Control#Mosquitoes#Diseases#General Health#Oregon State University
elkhornmediagroup.com

Place your vote for Destiny Wecks to be Ms. Stars and Stripes 2022

JOSEPH – Destiny Wecks of Joseph is no stranger to crowns, being crowned with multiple titles over the years including Miss Rodeo Oregon Sweetheart, Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon, Oregon High School Rodeo First Attendant/Princess and more. Now, Wecks is working on her next title, but she needs your help...
JOSEPH, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy