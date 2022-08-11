Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices here and elsewhere are continuing to fall, but one expert says this week could bring the end of the decline. The national average gas price on Monday is $3.96 per gallon, down from $4.06 a week ago. It’s substantially lower in Georgia at $3.51,...
WRDW-TV
Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues
NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain’s stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely and...
WRDW-TV
Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beacon Real Estate Group is beginning a $3 million improvement plan at the Enterprise Mill in Augusta, a former cotton mill that’s now a mixed-use housing and business complex. Upcoming improvements to the 1450 Greene St. complex include interior renovations to all 60 loft apartment...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Transit gets federal funds to buy electric buses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit has been awarded a more than $6.25 million federal grant to support the adoption of battery electric-powered buses. According to Augusta Transit Director Sharon Dottery, Augusta will move forward with partnering with battery-electric bus company GILLIG to replace five of the agency’s traditional fuel buses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers tonight at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a person. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Old McDuffie road and Kenny road on Monday [..]
wfxg.com
Residents and commission push for Peach Orchard Road to have traffic lights
(AUGUSTA, GA) - For years PEACH ORCHARD ROAD RESIDENTS have been ASKING FOR A TRAFFIC SIGNAL TO BE PUT IN TO PREVENT DEADLY ACCIDENTS. DISTRICT 6 COMMISSIONER, BEN HASAN AND THE MAYOR HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTING TO GET THE gEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S ATTENTION FOR A FEW YEARS NOW. NOW, WITH A SAFETY STUDY IN PLACE, THEY ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO CURBING THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON PEACH ORCHARD ROAD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgac.com
Parent Company of Augusta TV Station Buys A Large Share Of A Network
Nexstar Media, the company that owns WJBF here in town is buying a 70% share of the CW Network. During the call, announcing the deal, Tom Carter, the President of Nexstar said the CW would shift its programming from a teen and young adult audience to make it more appealing to an older demographic. They also plan on making the network profitable by 2025.
South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
WRDW-TV
Invasive plants take over Augusta Canal; cleanup in progress
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invasive plants have taken over the Augusta Canal. Now the problem is so bad that it’s affected hydroelectric plant production and tourism dollars. Clean up underway, but that task will be harder than it seems. If you’ve been around the Augusta Canal lately, there’s a...
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxg.com
Oscar Mayer "Weinermobile" makes final stop in Augusta visit
(EVANS, GA) - THE OSCAR MaYER "WIeNERMOBILE" MAde ITS final STOP IN ITS VISIT TO AUGUSTA. SINCE 1936, OSCAR MAYER’S MISSion HAS BEEN TO DELIVER MILES OF SMILES TO PEOPLE. HOTDOGGER employee, CLARA "corndog" Adams BELIEVES THAT MISSION IS STILL THE SAME TODAY. EVERY WEEK, THEY TRAVEL TO A NEW CITY TO "SPREAD SMILES" AND HAND OUT PRIZES such as t-shirts, hats and THE FAMOUS "WieNER-WHISTLE," A COLLECTOR’S ITEM that has been PASSED OUT SINCE 1952.
WRDW-TV
Bus wreck shuts down much of Wrightsboro Road through Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bus plowed into six vehicles and a gas pump in a major wreck Tuesday that brought traffic to a standstill on a Grovetown thoroughfare. The wreck was reported around 12:20 p.m. Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said a Horizon Bus Lines charter bus with no passengers...
gsabizwire.com
Facility Expansion in South Carolina: Navigating the Construction Process
In the past two years, there has been a huge influx of interest in manufacturing expansion opportunities in South Carolina – not only for existing industries but also for new companies that do not have operations in the state. It seems that every day there is a new announcement coming from the SC Department of Commerce about a company expanding their operations and investing in the state.
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
WRDW-TV
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 15-20
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 15-20. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 150 Spring Stone Court – $868,900. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
Aiken small business restaurants bouncing back amid pandemic; concerns over inflation, COVID
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Small business owners in Aiken say they are bouncing back amid the pandemic. But, they’re still concerns over inflation and COVID-19. “Before the pandemic. We, we were still in the growing phase,” General Manager of THE Village Cafe Jason Tufts told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Small business owners […]
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold front will be stalled just south of the CSRA today and keep mostly to partly cloudy skies in place most of the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible late in the day, but most of the CSRA looks dry. Highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s with clouds around. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.
Comments / 2