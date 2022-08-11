ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

coladaily.com

Gaston resource officer recognized for outstanding work with students

A group of seventh and eighth grade students at Sandhills Middle School, voluntarily assist School Resource Officer Stephen Durco with raising the United States flag, the state flag of South Carolina and the Sandhills Middle School’s purple and white flag each morning. It is a coveted morning routine for...
GASTON, SC
coladaily.com

Looking for a job? Herlong Chevrolet Buick is hiring

Midlands area residents looking to shift their careers into a higher gear might want to consider a new job at Herlong Chevrolet Buick in Batesburg-Leesville. The family-owned and -operated dealership started in Johnston, South Carolina, in 1933 before moving to Batesburg-Leesville in 2017. “We have a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility offering...
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Joseph A. Monaghan

Joseph A. Monaghan, Jr., 74, of Blythewood, died Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born July 21, 1948, in Welch, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Joseph A. Monaghan, Sr. and Mae Elizabeth Schrader Monaghan. Mr. Monaghan was a US Army veteran that honorably served his country during the...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

Camden Post 17's season ends at American Legion World Series

Camden Post 17's postseason run came to an end this past week at the American Legion College World Series. Camden, which placed second at the state tournament and won the Southeast Regional, went 1-2 in Shelby, N.C. Its first game on Thursday in the ALWS was a 12-2 loss in five innings to League City (Texas) Post 554.
CAMDEN, SC
Richland County, SC
Entertainment
County
Richland County, SC
coladaily.com

Midlands high school football recap plus upcoming schedule

The final tune-ups for the regular season happened over the weekend. Here is a recap of all the games involving teams from the Midlands. Airport made a statement under first-year coach Andre Cook. The Eagles first-team offense scored on three straight possessions and looked impressive in doing so. Duke commitment...
LEXINGTON, SC

