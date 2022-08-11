Camden Post 17's postseason run came to an end this past week at the American Legion College World Series. Camden, which placed second at the state tournament and won the Southeast Regional, went 1-2 in Shelby, N.C. Its first game on Thursday in the ALWS was a 12-2 loss in five innings to League City (Texas) Post 554.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO