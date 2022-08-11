Read full article on original website
Gaston resource officer recognized for outstanding work with students
A group of seventh and eighth grade students at Sandhills Middle School, voluntarily assist School Resource Officer Stephen Durco with raising the United States flag, the state flag of South Carolina and the Sandhills Middle School’s purple and white flag each morning. It is a coveted morning routine for...
Looking for a job? Herlong Chevrolet Buick is hiring
Midlands area residents looking to shift their careers into a higher gear might want to consider a new job at Herlong Chevrolet Buick in Batesburg-Leesville. The family-owned and -operated dealership started in Johnston, South Carolina, in 1933 before moving to Batesburg-Leesville in 2017. “We have a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility offering...
Joseph A. Monaghan
Joseph A. Monaghan, Jr., 74, of Blythewood, died Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born July 21, 1948, in Welch, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Joseph A. Monaghan, Sr. and Mae Elizabeth Schrader Monaghan. Mr. Monaghan was a US Army veteran that honorably served his country during the...
Camden Post 17's season ends at American Legion World Series
Camden Post 17's postseason run came to an end this past week at the American Legion College World Series. Camden, which placed second at the state tournament and won the Southeast Regional, went 1-2 in Shelby, N.C. Its first game on Thursday in the ALWS was a 12-2 loss in five innings to League City (Texas) Post 554.
I-77 tractor trailer fire in Lexington County took hours to put out Monday
An 18-wheeler tractor trailer was on fire Monday afternoon near exit 2 of I-77 South in Lexington County. The trailer was engulfed in flames and took hours to contain. Fire crews worked to control the fire out as it raged on. According to the City of Cayce Fire Department, the...
Students in the Midlands start school this week, here's what you need to know
Students, teachers and administration are heading back to school this week in Richland and Lexington Counties, so make sure you are prepared. Kershaw County School District started back earlier this month. As a reminder, all schools will be closed on September 5 for Labor Day. Here is some helpful information...
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in single-vehicle accident
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the person who died in a single vehicle accident Sunday around 1 a.m. in Pelion. According to Fisher, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion died from sustained injuries. Gonzalez was driving on Crystal Springs Dr. when the vehicle ran off the road and...
Midlands high school football recap plus upcoming schedule
The final tune-ups for the regular season happened over the weekend. Here is a recap of all the games involving teams from the Midlands. Airport made a statement under first-year coach Andre Cook. The Eagles first-team offense scored on three straight possessions and looked impressive in doing so. Duke commitment...
