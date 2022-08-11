Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT | Transport of Blue Origin spacecraft components to close Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Transportation of pieces of the Blue Origin spacecraft could cause a traffic jam on some Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Erie County Sheriff's Office is advising motorists in Huron, Huron Township, and Milan Township to be mindful of road closures as oversized loads of Blue Origin spacecraft components will be transported from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky to the docks in Huron.
Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K
Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
I-90 rehab project revealed from ODOT for $188 million
The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to rehab the portion of Interstate 90 between Hilliard Road and the I-71/I-490 split starting in 2024 for $188 million, according to a press release.
Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
Non-toxic vegetable oil accidentally released into Grand River in Painesville
A white substance was seen floating on the top of the Grand River in Painesville on Saturday, which has been determined to be a non-toxic vegetable oil product, Fairport Harbor Fire Department said.
'Avoid the area': 19 train cars involved in Stark County derailment after crash with Mack truck, multiple roads closed
NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio — Authorities in Stark County are advising drivers that multiple roads are closed in connection with a train derailment in the 3700 block of Manchester Avenue Northwest in North Lawrence. The derailment involves 19 train cars, according to fire officials. “Avoid the area,” the Lawrence Township...
Gray Television, which owns WOIO-19 and WUAB 43, clears hurdle in potential move to Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- City Council has voted unanimously to grant a special conditional use permit to Gray Television to build a broadcast center along Rockside Woods Boulevard North. Gray Television -- owner of WOIO-19, WUAB-43 and the area’s Telemundo network -- currently bases its Northeast Ohio operations out of Reserve...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Open Source: What happened to the 'big plans' on the former Hess & Clark site?
ASHLAND — A reader recently asked us for an update on the former Hess & Clark site when he asked “what has happened to the big plans” there. The former Hess & Clark building, as photographed June 12, 2021. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to...
Investigation finds ride operators using phones behind controls
State regulators issued letters of warning this week to three amusement ride companies after undercover video shot by News 5 Investigators caught ride operators using their cell phones on the job.
VIDEO: 19-car train derailment in Stark County
The North Lawrence Fire Department is at the scene of a train derailment after a vehicle collided with it, down in Stark County.
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
Investigators look for missing Wayne County teen
Investigators looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Wayne County.
Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Ohio’s luxury motor coach resorts offer unique RV experience: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been to about 150 campsites since they started living out of their RV full-time, and their recent stay at Hearthside Grove Lake Erie stood out from the mix. The luxury motor coach resort, located at Geneva-on-the-Lake, offered more than gravel driveways and...
Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
Marsupial Mystery: Experts called to trap roaming wallaby in Stark County
Officials in a small Stark County village are calling in experts that specialize in live trapping to help capture a wallaby that has been spotted roaming in the area.
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
