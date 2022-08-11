ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

TRAFFIC ALERT | Transport of Blue Origin spacecraft components to close Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Transportation of pieces of the Blue Origin spacecraft could cause a traffic jam on some Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Erie County Sheriff's Office is advising motorists in Huron, Huron Township, and Milan Township to be mindful of road closures as oversized loads of Blue Origin spacecraft components will be transported from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky to the docks in Huron.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
AVON LAKE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Barberton, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Summit County, OH
Government
Summit County, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Traffic
Akron, OH
Government
Akron, OH
Traffic
City
Northfield, OH
County
Summit County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#County Line#Local News#Urban Construction#Akron Barberton#I 76 Wooster Rd#State St#St Estimated#Interstate 77 277 U#I 277 U S 224
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
AVON LAKE, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy