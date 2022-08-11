ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

WKYC

TRAFFIC ALERT | Transport of Blue Origin spacecraft components to close Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Transportation of pieces of the Blue Origin spacecraft could cause a traffic jam on some Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Erie County Sheriff's Office is advising motorists in Huron, Huron Township, and Milan Township to be mindful of road closures as oversized loads of Blue Origin spacecraft components will be transported from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky to the docks in Huron.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
AVON LAKE, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of August 15

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 15. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

You can ride METRO RTA for free this week

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA is offering free fares to passengers from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 for all services. It’s their way of thanking riders for making a difference in Summit County. METRO RTA nominated their passengers Akron Urban League’s Community Champion Award — and they won!...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
AVON LAKE, OH

