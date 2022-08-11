ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man pulls out machete during fight over sunglasses, police say

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrJBu_0hDqdRwV00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– A man is accused of threatening another man with a machete during a fight over a pair of sunglasses found on a sidewalk in an East Memphis neighborhood.

Joseph Barger, 42, is now facing charges of aggravated robbery.

74-year-old man beaten, robbed while taking out his trash

The victim told police he was walking along Willow Road Wednesday for exercise when saw his sunglasses that he lost earlier in the day on the sidewalk.

The victim said when he reached down to pick them up, Barger approached him and told him to hand over the sunglasses because they belonged to him.

The victim said he refused, and that’s when Barger became angry and pulled a machete out of the shopping cart he was pushing.

Woman shoots man, admits to committing robberies with kids: MPD

Police said the weapon put the victim in fear for his life, and he gave Barger the sunglasses.

When police got to the scene, they were able to detain Barger and said they found the machete described by the victim in Barger’s shopping cart.

Investigators said Barger told them he was the one who lost the sunglasses and that he never pulled out a blade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Tim buck
4d ago

OK and you don't think demons have occupied some of these folks bodies. look at his facial expression and eyes. Satan's army is among the living.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

MPD: Man accused of trying steal $15K in goods from train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train. Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property. According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard […]
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

Memphis mom accused of driving daughter, 2 14-year-olds around and robbing people

MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 41-year-old woman and three other people were taken into custody for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint and shooting one person. According to the Memphis Police Department, on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m., a male victim was at a laundromat on Morlye Street when a male and female entered the establishment. The male and female allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money. The female reportedly shot him in his left arm, and they fled in a gray sedan with the victim’s phone.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting at co-worker at 2 Star Jr Wings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The wings at 2 Star Jr may be hot, but police say things got even hotter at the North Memphis restaurant last week when a woman fired shots at a co-worker. Miracle Johnson, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism. Police said Johnson fired at least ten shots at Dna […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man hits wife with baseball bat while she sits in recliner: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man attacked his wife with a baseball bat while she was sitting in a recliner at the couple’s Cordova home. The incident happened last month on Kimberly Rose Drive, but Larry Peete, 62, was just arrested Sunday. The victim told police she got into a fight with her husband […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight, Memphis Police confirms. It happened in the area of New Covington Pike and Austin Peay just before 1 a.m. Four of the victims were taken to Regional One and two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur. Three […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect accidentally shot by 2nd suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting; charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been arrested after showing up at a local hospital and admitting his involvement in a deadly Whitehaven shooting. Police say 18-year-old Tyler Rideout was being treated at Methodist South after being shot when he told investigators that he was responsible for a shooting that left one person dead earlier that day.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek driver after child injured in Whitehaven hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the crash on Lydgate Road near Auburn Road around 3:25 p.m. Police say a driver struck a young girl and left the scene without attempting to render aid. The child sustained critical injuries. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Sunglasses#Violent Crime#Mpd Police#Nexstar Media Inc
localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Several injured after overnight shootout at Methodist North Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shoot out in front of the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital Tuesday morning at 12:42 a.m. The shooting left six victims injured. Two victims were transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. Four victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One of those four is now in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed

WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking. Memphis police and loved ones confirmed that 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed over the weekend near Craigmont...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday in Parkway Village, police say. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Churchill Street. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. If...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run

UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Yale Road at 11:17 p.m. The victim was later identified as Yvonne Nelson. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Nelson was a philanthropist to the Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy