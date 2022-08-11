Rick and Morty is gearing up to hit Adult Swim in just a few more weeks with the highly anticipated sixth season, and the co-creator behind it all addressed the animated series' issue with telling inside jokes. As fans have seen through the first five seasons of its run so far, Rick and Morty has a very cynical edge and tone when it comes to lampooning pop culture concepts. These have resulted in some of the best gags in the series, but at the same time, the series has also built up its own memorable library of jokes that potentially could be running gags in their own right.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO