Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Appears In A Grey And White Color Combination
The late Peter Moore’s Nike Dunk Low continues to prove that good design is timeless as it keeps being at the forefront of the brand’s most-coveted offerings. Currently in its 37th year on the market, the sneaker recently emerged in a grey and white ensemble. The former tone sets the stage for the latter one, which lands around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel. Together, the aforementioned components recreate an outfit reminiscent of the newly-surfaced “Reverse Panda” Dunks, an inverted color-blocking that’s become popular over the last two years. Underfoot, the sneaker’s sole unit dons a two-tone arrangement that compliments the upper well.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 2002R Mule “Rain Cloud” Is Coming Soon
The New Balance 2002R Mule may not replace its standard counterpart in popularity any time soon, but it further demonstrates how good the mid-2010s model’s design is. Recently, the pair emerged in a straightforward “Rain Cloud” ensemble that’s perfect for around-the-house lounging. Unlike the collaborative effort by artist Bryant Giles, the upcoming style indulges in a clean uniform look across the mesh, suede and leather components that make up the upper. Underfoot, the slip-on silhouette maintains the performance running-informed sole unit, making for one of the most capable lounge-ready options currently on the market.
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Edge Receives A Dose Of Lilac
Deconstructing their most coveted kicks has quickly become a standout look for the Beaverton-based brand, but few have seen as long of a mainstay under the Swoosh’s crafting knife as the NIKE SB Blazer Mid Edge. In its latest variation, the mid-top model is doused with lilac. The patchwork...
sneakernews.com
Vine Embroidery Adds Elegance To The Nike PG 6
Due to injury to himself and his teammates, Paul George’s name has been out of the Playoffs spotlight since the bubble. Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 season, PG will be at 100%, as will his wingman Kawhi Leonard, and the two will create a formidable core for a surprise contender in the 2023 playoffs.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Nike Flips A Modern Classic With The Dunk Low “Reverse Panda”
Due most in part to its overwhelming popularity, the Dunk Low “Panda” has very quickly become a modern classic, with wearers of the colorway continuing to multiply in droves. And this success has led Nike to create many an unofficial sequel, including but not limited to this newly-revealed “Reverse Panda” make-up.
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally
Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
sneakernews.com
Sharp Black Leather Dresses This Nike Air Max 97
Compared to the Air Force 1’s 40th, the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th Anniversary has been rather lackluster. Things are beginning to pick up, however, as the much-beloved “Silver Bullet” is slated to return later this year. And though it may lack the same legacy as said OG, this upcoming, black-on-white colorway is still a welcome addition to the shoe’s birthday festivities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React “Summit White”
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid hasn’t trumped either it’s taller or shorter counterparts in popularity, but the oft-ridiculed trim of Bruce Kilgore’s creation from 1982 has recently had a surge in relevancy. For its latest proposition, the mid-top silhouette emerged in a rather “colorless” look that...
sneakernews.com
Think About The Future You In This Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2
Every New Year’s Eve, we make a number of grand resolutions: some aspire for riches, others seek out success in their careers, and most attempt to become more active, fit individuals. And while we can’t predict what lies in the future, we can still take agency over our health, picking up new habits like going to the gym or out on a run. It’s clear someone at Nike is looking to do the very same thing, writing “for future me” across the heels of this upcoming ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2.
sneakernews.com
ASICS Covers The GEL-Lyte III In “Lilac Hint”
Despite being a year removed from its 30th anniversary, the ASICS GEL-Lyte III continues playing an important role in the Japanese institution’s lineup of products. Recently, the split tongue-donning silhouette emerged in a spring-appropriate “Lilac Hint” and “Lilac Opal” color combination. High quality suede makes up the entirety of the upper, with the tried-and-proven GEL-cushioning system underfoot deviating in both material and color arrangement. Together, each aforementioned component creates a compelling option for Spring 2023 (or the colder seasons for those who want some flair).
sneakernews.com
Graffiti-Dressed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Revealed
Virgil Abloh explored a wide range of techniques, styles, and motifs up to his unfortunate passing. And when he used the Air Force 1 to bridge the gap between Louis Vuitton and Nike, the designer dressed the much-beloved silhouette in graffiti. Abloh’s vandalism would not end there, evidently, as he’s also left his tag atop this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sample.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Neapolitan”
Nike has reimagined many an Air Max icon over the course of 2022. And in the case of the Air Max 90, the silhouette has delivered both a Terrascape and Futura variant, the latter of which has just surfaced in yet another colorway, “Neapolitan.”. As its nickname suggests, this...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Releases Tomorrow
Iconized by “The Last Shot” in the 1996 NBA Finals, the Air Jordan 14 has slowly been turning more and more heads, and thus, receiving a contemporary slate of old hues and new shades gracing the Ferrari-inspired silhouette. The latest proposition of the 14 revisits the famed “Light Ginger” palette.
sneakernews.com
Volt And Mint Energize The Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2
It wasn’t too long ago when low-profile racer flats dominated the market as the preferred model in the running ecosystem – such as the Nike Zoom Streak. But over the past few years, the Swoosh has reimagined the ideal footwear for road racing with the Nike Vaporfly Next% 2. Over a year after its release, Nike continues to round out a bevy of boastful colorways for its premier running silhouette.
sneakernews.com
“Seafoam Green”-Like Hues Take Over The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus is unlikely to overtake the standard Air Max Plus in sheer numbers, but the silhouette continues to cultivate a strong following thanks to its mix of heritage and modern-day updates. Recently, the outdoors-inspired update to Sean McDowell’s design from 1998 emerged in a muted...
This TikTok-Viral Brand Has a Volumizing Mascara That’s So Good, Shoppers’ Husbands Are Actually Noticing a Difference
There are a few things that stop me in my tracks when I’m on the hunt for a new beauty essential: rave reviews, clean ingredients and a price point that actually agrees with my wallet. Lucky for me (and for you, since I’m spilling the beans), I found a mascara that checks all of those boxes—and then some. The Saie Mascara 101 is everything you could possibly want in a lash-lengthening product. It volumizes, moisturizes and strengthens your hair all the while making it look bolder and better. I should’ve expected this from Saie. The brand is known and loved by...
sneakernews.com
ASICS Gets Colorful With The Upcoming GEL-KAYANO 14 “Marshmallow”
The GEL-KAYANO 14 has very quickly become one of ASICS’ flagship runners, receiving attention from the likes of Awake NY, JJJJound, and Ice Studios. But collaborations are not all the silhouette is known for, as its inline catalog is equally replete with attractive releases, such as this upcoming “Marshmallow” colorway.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” (AKA “Chicago Reimagined”) Pays Homage To Mom And Pop Shops
Previously referred to as the “Chicago Reimagined,” the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” pays homage to mom and pop shops. Through both its packaging and its aged, retro-inspired details, the release imagines a scenario in which you come across some DS “Chicago” 1s in the basement/storage of these very storefronts.
sneakernews.com
Labor Skate Shop’s Vans Skate Half Cab Is An Ode To New York’s Mythical Sewer Gators
Labor Skate Shop, a New York institution, is celebrating their home city alongside Vans, dressing up the footwear brand’s Skate Half Cab in a colorway inspired by longstanding NYC mythos. With its “Croc Green” and “Croc Charcoal” fixtures, the collaboration celebrates the “sewer gator,” a breed of alligator that...
Comments / 0