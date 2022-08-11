Read full article on original website
WLUC
Rapid River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen. Kassey Labadie of Rapid River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant. Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule. Watch your TV6 News for continued...
WLUC
Marquette County Road Commission seeks state funding after May flooding
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of spring flooding, while preparing for winter snow. Recruiting season is underway for temporary winter workers, with the commission reaching out to past employees and putting ads out for new ones. Around 20 temporary employees...
WLUC
Pine Mountain Christian School kicks off 2022 school year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Christian school had its first day of school Monday. 17 students and two teachers kicked off the 2022 school year at the Pine Mountain Christian School (PMCS) Monday. The school operates differently than a traditional public institution. “We don’t feel that purely...
WLUC
Republic Township celebrating ‘Retro Days of Republic’ this weekend
REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic Township is celebrating summer with a new weekend full of events and a theme set to take you back in time. They’re calling it ‘Retro Days of Republic’ and the theme this year is the 1960′s. Three full days of...
WLUC
Marquette Area Public Schools sees budget increase for 2022-23 school year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) budget is set to increase for the 2022-23 academic year. At a meeting Monday, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said the district has more money for facilities, hiring and training educators and student mental health. This is in large part due to Michigan’s bipartisan education budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July.
WLUC
UP schools hold summer school ahead of academic year
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP & NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is speeding by, and with it approaches the new school year. Before then, some schools are hosting summer classes to prepare students. On Monday, kindergarten through fifth-grade students kicked off their final week of summer classes at Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township. Aspen Ridge Elementary Principal Chris Marana explains the purpose of summer school.
WLUC
College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The detour around the College Avenue construction area in Houghton has been extended due to unforeseen obstacles. Last week, construction crews encountered more rocks than expected while replacing utilities on the second half of the avenue. Additionally, a mine shaft vent was also uncovered, which needs to be sealed.
WLUC
Fundraiser to help Beacon House continue serving the community
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - An event to help the Beacon House brought the community to Gwinn for its bike night. Bucket raffles and t-shirt sales helped raise money for the Beacon House in Marquette. People were encouraged to ride their motorcycles or cars for an evening in Gwinn. People ate...
WLUC
Marquette native finds country music career in Nashville
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m., a fire on Isle Royale causes evacuations and closures, gas prices are below $4/gallon on average, and Lake Superior Youth Theatre holds a back-to-school supply drive. Plus... singer-songwriter and Marquette native Alyssa Palmer...
WLUC
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
WLUC
How hearing loss correlates with other diseases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Kati Stilwell, with Upper Peninsula Audiology, explained hearing is linked to depression as well as social isolation and diabetes. Generally, people with untreated hearing loss, tend to avoid social activities which can also lead to more problems. Dr. Stilwell reminds people to continue to get their hearing checked or reach out to Upper Peninsula Audiology with questions.
Campgrounds close in the Upper Peninsula after large wildfire
A slew of trails and campsites are closed in the Upper Peninsula after a wildfire grew across 10 acres of land on Saturday. Early in the afternoon Saturday, staff at Isle Royale National Park received reports of a large cloud of smoke coming from an area at Three Mile campground, according to a news release on Sunday.
WLUC
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department requests the public’s help in identifying two men who were responsible for damage to the Phil Niemisto Statue in Downtown Marquette. The police department posted two photos on Facebook Tuesday morning. No further information was released. Police did not describe the...
WLUC
Houghton, Baraga counties struggle to keep meth out of communities
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past decade, crystal meth has reached nearly every corner of Upper Michigan. Houghton County is no exception, says Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “In the last five to ten years, our community was introduced to crystal methamphetamine,” said Saaranen. “I would say in that time the amount of crystal methamphetamine and usage has gone up in Houghton County.”
wearegreenbay.com
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
WLUC
Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Green Bay police have identified the victim of a homicide that’s believed to be part of an Iron County man’s string of crimes. Investigators say 65-year-old Patrick Ernst was found dead in his Packerland Dr. apartment on Aug. 2, and Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect.
WLUC
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - The young woman attacked while running in Iron County on Aug. 1 is sharing her experience of survival. “He told me if you throw away your phone, I’ll let you live,” said Aurora Dahl. That was one threat 18-year-old Aurora Dahl said she heard...
