Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights

The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC

Arkansas Basketball had a solid recruiting period for the 2022 cycle, signing three McDonald’s All-Americans as part of their six-signee class that ranked No. 2 in the nation. Those three All-Americans have a great chance to make an impact not only with their team but in the SEC as a whole. Jamie Shaw of On3 recently shared his rankings for the top newcomers in the SEC, where three members of Arkansas’ 2022 signing class, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, made the cut. The first freshman mentioned was Black, who ranks No. 3 on the list. Shaw says that Black could...
John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'

After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
New coach trying to renew Pine Bluff tradition

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Pine Bluff Zebras from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern   PINE BLUFF ZEBRASHEAD COACHMicheal Williams, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 2-7 ...
Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'

West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Gamecocks announce non-conference schedule for men's hoops

South Carolina men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday. The Gamecocks will have an exhibition to start the year with 13 more games before SEC action begins. Story from USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. Carolina will have six home contests before New...
Don't doubt Arkansas offensive lineman Brady Latham

When Brady Latham first committed to Arkansas back on Sept. 4, 2018, there didn't seem to be a lot of jubilation among Hog fans. Then 6-foot-5, 287 pounds, Latham had an unimpressive offer list for an SEC commitment, and he was ranked the No. 1,071 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 88 offensive line recruit.
Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky

The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
FSU RB CJ Campbell out for season

Florida State running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season with a leg injury. Mike Norvell announced that Campbell would miss the year on Tuesday after practice. Campbell suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s scrimmage, Noles247 was told. He was enjoying a strong scrimmage before the injury, breaking off a long run in which he ran through a couple of defenders. The redshirt freshman was anticipated to contribute on special teams regularly this season.
