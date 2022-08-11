Read full article on original website
Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
Kentucky Tiff Shines Positive Light on Hogs' Coaches
Calipari hands Arkansas coaches more recruiting weapons
Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC
Arkansas Basketball had a solid recruiting period for the 2022 cycle, signing three McDonald’s All-Americans as part of their six-signee class that ranked No. 2 in the nation. Those three All-Americans have a great chance to make an impact not only with their team but in the SEC as a whole. Jamie Shaw of On3 recently shared his rankings for the top newcomers in the SEC, where three members of Arkansas’ 2022 signing class, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, made the cut. The first freshman mentioned was Black, who ranks No. 3 on the list. Shaw says that Black could...
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 12 thoughts on Miami
1. Miami has generated a lot of attention in the off season via the return of head coach Mario Cristobal and the emergence of quarterback Alex Van Dyke. They're considered by many to be the favorite for the ACC Coastal Division title. 2. They were also highly thought of going...
John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'
After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
Ranking the five true freshmen that have a chance to play in 2022
How many true freshmen can see the field for the Miami Hurricanes this season?. This is always an interesting question going into every year with the fanbase excited about the next crop of talent arriving in Coral Gables looking to develop and compete for championships. With that being said, however,...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
Four-star center JP Estrella talks UA Elite 24 experience, his development, and upcoming decision
Brewster Academy (NH) four-star center JP Estrella was one of the headliners at the UA Elite 24 last week in Chicago. 247Sports caught up with Estrella during the week to talk the experience, more about his game, and the upcoming decision he has on Sept. 2. Estrella has recently taken...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Kentucky Athletic Director Responds To John Calipari, Mark Stoops Feud
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops seems to have taken exception to John Calipari's recent remarks as the Wildcats basketball coach lobbied for new facilities, but UK AD Mitch Barnhart believes it's much ado about nothing. According to Wildcats reporter Nick Roush, Barnhart blames the media and "the world we're...
Hoop Hogs Foreign Tour: Top 10 Highlights and Cumulative Stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks finished their four-game foreign tour through Spain and Italy a perfect 4-0, and will head back home to Fayetteville (Ark.) with an invaluable team experience on and off the floor that will only serve to make the Hogs better when the regular season rolls around in November.
New coach trying to renew Pine Bluff tradition
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Pine Bluff Zebras from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern PINE BLUFF ZEBRASHEAD COACHMicheal Williams, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 2-7 ...
Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'
West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Gamecocks announce non-conference schedule for men's hoops
South Carolina men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday. The Gamecocks will have an exhibition to start the year with 13 more games before SEC action begins. Story from USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. Carolina will have six home contests before New...
Don't doubt Arkansas offensive lineman Brady Latham
When Brady Latham first committed to Arkansas back on Sept. 4, 2018, there didn't seem to be a lot of jubilation among Hog fans. Then 6-foot-5, 287 pounds, Latham had an unimpressive offer list for an SEC commitment, and he was ranked the No. 1,071 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 88 offensive line recruit.
Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky
The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
FSU RB CJ Campbell out for season
Florida State running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season with a leg injury. Mike Norvell announced that Campbell would miss the year on Tuesday after practice. Campbell suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s scrimmage, Noles247 was told. He was enjoying a strong scrimmage before the injury, breaking off a long run in which he ran through a couple of defenders. The redshirt freshman was anticipated to contribute on special teams regularly this season.
Vols return to practice coming off second scrimmage
The Tennessee football team was back on the practice field Tuesday morning, working in full pads to begin the stretch run of preseason camp coming off the Vols' second scrimmage.
