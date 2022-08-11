Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
State police: CT biker seriously hurt after rear-ending SUV in Shelton
SHELTON — A Naugatuck motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday night after state police said he rear-ended an SUV on Route 8. The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes about a quarter-mile north of Exit 12, state police said. Troopers said the bike, a 2001 Honda CBR900RR,...
Register Citizen
Trumbull police: Bridgeport man killed in fiery two-car Route 111 crash
TRUMBULL — A Bridgeport man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 111 in Trumbull Monday, according to police. Police identified the man as 22-year-old Xavier Miller. Miller was driving an Infiniti south on Monroe Turnpike when he collided with a Subaru Crosstrek driven by a Trumbull woman. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and the Infiniti caught fire while entangled with an electrical pole, Lt. Brian Weir said in a news release Monday night.
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
Police: 22-year-old dead following crash on Route 111 in Trumbull
A 22-year-old man is dead following a two-car crash in Trumbull Monday.
Waterbury Man, 28, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Driver Critical
A 28-year-old Connecticut was killed in a single-vehicle crash that left the driver in critical condition. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:15 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 in Waterbury, in the area of 909 East Main St. When police responded to the report of a collision they...
Register Citizen
Police: Man reported missing from Suffield found arrested with stolen minivan in Westbrook
WESTBROOK — A person reported missing was later found with a stolen minivan early Saturday in Westbrook, according to state police. Troopers were called to a residence on Boston Post Road in Westbrook at about 6 a.m. Saturday on a report of a suspicious vehicle, state police said. The caller said the driver of a blue minivan got out of the car and was leaving the area, state police said in a statement.
Man arrested for fatal pedestrian crash in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man has been arrested for negligent homicide among other charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car in March 2022. The Stamford Police Department completed its investigation on Monday into the vehicle and pedestrian collision, which took place at the I-95 Southbound exit 9 ramp at the […]
Register Citizen
Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says
BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden
A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
Register Citizen
Two men shot in one hour in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — Police said they responded to two shootings in less than an hour Monday night. Both happened in the southern half of the city, but in different neighborhoods. The first happened about 9:10 p.m. on Franklin Avenue, and the second less than an hour later on Francis Avenue, police said. They are not believed to be connected, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Tuesday.
ALERT CENTER: 6 injured, 1 critically, in Ronkonkoma crash
According to police, Justin Weber, 19, is in critical condition.
Eyewitness News
A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
Register Citizen
‘This is your new life’ — Bridgeport woman details recovery after losing leg in Route 8 crash
BRIDGEPORT — The last thing Jailisa Reyes remembers seeing was headlights. Driving back from celebrating mother’s birthday at her sister’s house in Naugatuck early on Aug. 29, 2021, Reyes was headed south on Route 8 when a Waterbury man driving a pickup truck the wrong way slammed into her car head-on near Exit 29 in Beacon Falls.
Register Citizen
Plymouth police: More than one person hospitalized after crash
PLYMOUTH — More than one person was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on South Street, according to police. Officers were called to South Street, or Route 262, and Hoadley Crossing at around 3:10 p.m. for the reported crash, police said. The incident involved a box truck and a vehicle, police said.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man shot near Franklin Avenue Family Dollar
HARTFORD — A man is in the hospital after he was shot near the Family Dollar on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to police. The man, who is in his 20s, is in critical, but stable, condition as of 10 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release.
Register Citizen
Person killed in Cheshire crash early Sunday, police say
CHESHIRE — A person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Cheshire, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Diamond Hill and South Meriden roads for a one-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland said in an email. “Responding officers reported the operator and...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Route 44 closed for hours after pedestrian struck by vehicle
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A pedestrian, reported to be a man, was struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning on Route 44 near Cherry Hill Drive (Adams Fairacre Farms), causing the roadway to be closed for several hours while the Town of Poughkeepsie Police investigated the accident. The pedestrian...
Register Citizen
Police: 20-year-old man found in car with gunshot wounds in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 20-year-old was taken to the hospital over the weekend after officers found the wounded man in a car, police said. Officers were dispatched to East Wolcott Avenue in the southern part of Windsor at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot in a car, police Capt. Andrew Power said.
