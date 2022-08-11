Read full article on original website
UMC verified as Level 1 Trauma Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center has been verified as a Level 1 Trauma center and Pediatric Level 2 Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee. This recognition means that UMC is the only hospital within 400 miles that provides the highest level of trauma care for adults and children.
LifeGift’s 2nd Chance Run honors local donor at Mackenzie Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LifeGift, a nonprofit health services program operating in North, Southeast, and West Texas, will be hosting the 2022 2nd Chance Run at Mackenzie Park on Saturday, August 20, at 8 a.m. First organized in 2017, the 2nd Chance Run has served to honor organ donors and...
Red Raiders volunteer for Habitat for Humanity during Welcome Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has been working with the Texas Tech Student Housing Department for years. Christy Reeves, the Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat of Humanity, said Red Raider Welcome Week has been bringing in extra helping hands for many years. Texas Tech will transport up to 20 students each day to help build homes with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.
Cooler for all, wet for some
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here, and on air, I mentioned there is a change in our weather coming up. I also said, we would have to wait just a bit longer for that change. The most notable change today will be the mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will peak just...
Lubbock welcomes nation’s first Allsup’s concept store near Texas Tech campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is now home to Allsup’s first concept convenience store, right across the street from Texas Tech University. It opens Tuesday morning, with a special design catered to college students. Near the corner of University and Broadway Avenue, the store features all of the chain’s...
City of Lubbock to celebrate grand opening of McAlister Dog Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite everyone and their dogs to the grand opening ceremony of McAlister Dog Park located at 6007 Marsha Sharp FWY. The ceremony is on August 19 at 10:30 a.m. The dog park offers 5 acres with three gated areas for dogs to enjoy. There is a small dog area, an agility area, and a large dog area. It has a restroom facility and ample parking.
Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street. Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side. The the occupants of the rolled SUV...
Frenship ISD introduces new plumbing trade program
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock and surrounding areas grow each year, Frenship ISD’s director of strategic initiatives stated the school district wants to prepare students for the workforce prior to graduating high school. Frenship ISD has introduced a new career and technical education program for students interested in...
Carlos Rodriguez pleads guilty to Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos on Aug 15. Rodriguez has elected to have a jury determine his sentence. He is facing five to 99 years or life in prison. He admitted to killing 18-year-old Campos...
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
LCU opening its doors for incoming freshmen
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University will open Katie Rogers and Johnson Hall this Thursday, August 18, at 9:00 a.m. for the new class of freshman students. LCU administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students will be on hand to assist with move-ins as well as provide information for new students and their families to help ease the transition into the students’ new home away from home.
Lubbock Latino Chamber to host 2022 Scholarship Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 20. Tee time is at 8 a.m. at Meadowbrook Canyon located a 601 East Municipal Dr. The cost is $350 per team. Sponsorship opportunities include:. $500...
Lubbock Boys & Girls Club offering back-to-school shopping spree
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9 a.m. before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community.
Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers coming to Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Nik Parr’s original music is a high-energy piano-driven rock ‘n’ roll endeavor with strong soul, funk, and blues influences. Parr’s band is built around his piano playing and singing, with an ear for catchy, danceable, and widely appealing songs. The show is made even more unique as Nik switches seamlessly from the saxophone to the piano in between singing, working the crowd, and directing his band.
Pigskin Preview: Post Antelopes
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The Post Antelopes enter 2022 with a new Head Coach as John Wright returns to lead the Bold Gold Antelopes. With a new coach comes a new look, but Post will look to continue to make the same noise and make the pigskin playoffs.
Texas Tech announces basketball non-conference schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The 98th season of Texas Tech basketball is set to begin on Nov 7 with Northwestern State coming to Lubbock for the first of 13 non-conference regular season games that have now been officially announced. The non-conference schedule includes eight home games, a trip to...
