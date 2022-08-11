ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
Oklahoma governor grants 60-day reprieve to Richard Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution on Tuesday while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order delaying Glossip’s execution for the 1997 killing of Glossip's boss, motel owner Barry...
