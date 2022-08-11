ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977

On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Billy Joe Shaver To Be Honored By Willie Nelson, George Strait, and More in New Tribute Album

Today is the late great Billy Joe Shaver’s birthday and his fans are getting a great gift. New West Records announced today that a tribute album for Shaver is on the way. The album will contain covers of some of Shaver’s best songs by some of the biggest names in country and Americana. Willie Nelson, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Earle, and many more are on board to give the legendary songwriter a fitting tribute.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Once Turned Down Role Alongside Olivia Newton-John

Elvis Presley almost starred alongside Olivia Newton-John in Grease, but he passed on the opportunity for reasons that he never shared. The now-legendary movie began filming in 1977. At the time, Elvis had been expressing regret over his screen-side career. While he understood that he had built a reputation as one of the most iconic singers in history, he thought his movies fell flat. He personally hated nearly everything he starred in, and he hoped to make at least one blockbuster during his lifetime.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Announces New Song, ‘No Body,’ Releasing Friday

Recently, country music star Blake Shelton of The Voice dropped a rather cryptic hint on social media about something happening soon. While there were guesses ranging from his upcoming new TV show Barmageddon to music, we might have an answer here. Shelton decided to go old school in this post on Instagram. Well, it’s old school if you consider a mullet something from the days gone by.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Bill Robinson, Legendary Manager for Robert Duvall and Carol Burnett, Dead at 92

Bill Robinson, who was a manager to stars like Robert Duvall and Carol Burnett among many others, has died at 92 years old. Deadline reported that his family has said that Robinson died on August 6 at his home in Malibu. He had been in ill health. Other people who Robinson managed throughout a lengthy career included Maggie Smith, Audrey Hepburn, James Garner, Peter Falk, and Waylon Jennings.
MALIBU, CA
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Suffered From Immense ‘Physical Pain’ in His Final Months on Tour, Author Claims

Months before his unexpected passing from heart failure, music icon Elvis Presley was allegedly suffering from immense physical pain while on tour. Sally A. Hoedel, the author of Elvis: Destined to Die, spoke to Fox News about Elvis Presley’s health months before his unexpected passing on August 16, 1977. “It’s hard for us to image [that he was in physical pain],” Hoedel stated. “Because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t have been flawed on the inside. [Those health] issues become more difficult to live with the more he tours, and he toured a great deal in those last several years. That added a lot of strain to his health.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Brantley Gilbert To Go on Tour With Five Finger Death Punch in Bold Crossover

Sometimes, country music needs a little bit of heavy metal. Brantley Gilbert is joining Five Finger Death Punch on tour, and I’m excited. Outsiders, this is the kinda thing that we should see more of. There is more in common between country and rock fans than most think. People tend to listen to more than one kind of music, after all. So, this ambitious crossover just might work out in the end.
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

