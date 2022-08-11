Read full article on original website
On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977
On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
Billy Joe Shaver To Be Honored By Willie Nelson, George Strait, and More in New Tribute Album
Today is the late great Billy Joe Shaver’s birthday and his fans are getting a great gift. New West Records announced today that a tribute album for Shaver is on the way. The album will contain covers of some of Shaver’s best songs by some of the biggest names in country and Americana. Willie Nelson, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Earle, and many more are on board to give the legendary songwriter a fitting tribute.
Elvis Presley Once Turned Down Role Alongside Olivia Newton-John
Elvis Presley almost starred alongside Olivia Newton-John in Grease, but he passed on the opportunity for reasons that he never shared. The now-legendary movie began filming in 1977. At the time, Elvis had been expressing regret over his screen-side career. While he understood that he had built a reputation as one of the most iconic singers in history, he thought his movies fell flat. He personally hated nearly everything he starred in, and he hoped to make at least one blockbuster during his lifetime.
Priscilla Presley Reacts To Massive Crowd at Graceland Candlelight Vigil for Elvis
It has been 45 years to the date since iconic singer-songwriter Elvis Presley died in his home. His ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, reacted to how many people showed up for the Graceland Candlelight Vigil for her late ex-husband. Elvis died of a heart attack at his Graceland mansion in Memphis Tennessee...
On This Day: Merle Haggard Tops the Chart With ‘Workin’ Man Blues’ in 1969
Merle Haggard scored his seventh chart-topping hit when "Workin' Man Blues" ascended to No. 1…
Metallica Celebrate 40 Years of Live Shows With Mind-Blowing Performance
In 1981, a seventeen-year-old Lars Ulrich, desperate to escape a future as a professional tennis player (yes, really), put an ad in the local paper. In the ad, the teen announced that he was a drummer in search of a band. More specifically, he was on the hunt for musicians who shared his passion for metal.
PHOTO: Blake Shelton Brings Back Iconic Mullet for New Single
Blake Shelton has a new track arriving on Friday. “No Body” promises a throwback, ’90s country music vibe. So the singer is bringing back his old look for the artwork. Check out the photo below. “Had to bring back the mullet just for y’all. New song out...
Elvis Presley Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil at Graceland on 45th Anniversary of His Death
Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977. To mark the 45th anniversary of his death,…
‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Announces New Song, ‘No Body,’ Releasing Friday
Recently, country music star Blake Shelton of The Voice dropped a rather cryptic hint on social media about something happening soon. While there were guesses ranging from his upcoming new TV show Barmageddon to music, we might have an answer here. Shelton decided to go old school in this post on Instagram. Well, it’s old school if you consider a mullet something from the days gone by.
Radio Station Fires Back After Jamey Johnson Tears Them a New One on Stage
Jamey Johnson went off on a Nebraska radio station over the weekend. The Grand Ole…
Jason Aldean Hints at New Music Coming With Tyler Farr, Jelly Roll
Jason Aldean is bringing us new music soon. The "Trouble With a Heartbreak" singer posted…
Priscilla Presley Speaks Out About ‘Making Peace’ With Colonel Tom Parker
Priscilla Presley’s ex-husband, Elvis, died 45 years ago today. Fans gathered at Graceland in Memphis on Monday night to pay tribute to the King’s legacy. Priscilla stopped by The TODAY Show on Tuesday to talk about her former husband. She joined via satellite from the “Jungle Room” at the legendary estate. Check out the video from the appearance below.
Priscilla Presley Was ‘Concerned’ When She Learned of ‘Elvis’ Biopic
Although the film Elvis has become a major success and she gave her blessing before its theatrical release, Priscilla Presley admitted that she was concerned when she originally learned about Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. During her recent appearance on the TODAY Show, Elvis Presley’s former wife said she was concerned...
Bill Robinson, Legendary Manager for Robert Duvall and Carol Burnett, Dead at 92
Bill Robinson, who was a manager to stars like Robert Duvall and Carol Burnett among many others, has died at 92 years old. Deadline reported that his family has said that Robinson died on August 6 at his home in Malibu. He had been in ill health. Other people who Robinson managed throughout a lengthy career included Maggie Smith, Audrey Hepburn, James Garner, Peter Falk, and Waylon Jennings.
Ringo Starr Sparks Social Media Frenzy With Strange Photo of His Toes
Ringo Starr is all about peace and love a lot of these days yet what in the world is going on with his toes on a Saturday? Some people would like to know. You can check out what Ringo is putting down here. Those toes have been keeping the beat for The Beatles and his own songs like It Don’t Come Easy and Photograph.
Parker McCollum to ‘Make It Right’ With Free Tickets in Nashville Return
Parker McCollum's first headlining gig at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on May 21 was a tempestuous…
Elvis Presley Suffered From Immense ‘Physical Pain’ in His Final Months on Tour, Author Claims
Months before his unexpected passing from heart failure, music icon Elvis Presley was allegedly suffering from immense physical pain while on tour. Sally A. Hoedel, the author of Elvis: Destined to Die, spoke to Fox News about Elvis Presley’s health months before his unexpected passing on August 16, 1977. “It’s hard for us to image [that he was in physical pain],” Hoedel stated. “Because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t have been flawed on the inside. [Those health] issues become more difficult to live with the more he tours, and he toured a great deal in those last several years. That added a lot of strain to his health.”
Eric Church Reflects on ‘Magical’ Performance of ‘Hallelujah’ at Red Rocks
Eric Church recently took the stage at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater, one of the country’s most storied and iconic venues. Seeing a concert at Red Rocks should be a bucket-list item for any music fan. Nothing beats watching your favorite band, musician, comedian, or variety act against the majestic backdrop of the Colorado rock formations.
Elvis Presley Documentary Director Promises Film ‘Will Tell the Truth’
Following the news that the director of Elvis Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special, is planning to produce a new behind-the-scene documentary, Steve Binder stated that the upcoming documentary will tell “the truth” about the iconic music experience. According to Billboard, Binder announced that Elvis & Steve: The...
Brantley Gilbert To Go on Tour With Five Finger Death Punch in Bold Crossover
Sometimes, country music needs a little bit of heavy metal. Brantley Gilbert is joining Five Finger Death Punch on tour, and I’m excited. Outsiders, this is the kinda thing that we should see more of. There is more in common between country and rock fans than most think. People tend to listen to more than one kind of music, after all. So, this ambitious crossover just might work out in the end.
