It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.

MABTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO