Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Construction on $13 million underpass nearing completion
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The end is in sight. WSDOT leaders said construction on the $13 million underpass to re-route Ridgeline Dr under Highway 395 and I-82 in Kennewick is nearing completion. The project adds on and off ramps from the highway, eliminating congestion and allowing drivers to make a...
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland Police responded to the fire near the Queareensgate overpass. The blaze scorched between 5 and 7 acres along...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: 3 New Popeyes Chicken Locations Coming To Tri-Cities
After the huge success from the first Popeyes Chicken grand opening in Kennewick, there are 3 more planned locations coming soon to the area! To find out where, I sat down with Kennewick General Manager Jacob Ayala to talk about their plans for the new locations in Tri-Cities. "We are...
nbcrightnow.com
College Place woman dies in rollover crash
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — An 85-year-old woman from College Place died after a single-car collision on State Route 12, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla around milepost 152. Vernas Denully was not wearing a seatbelt when she lost control of her 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Denully was...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity
It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permits#Linus Realestate#Plumbing#Speck#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Ascendtek Holding Llc#Crown Castle Tower#Legacy Telecom#Desert Acres Holdings#Mesa#Sundown Rentals#Bnsf Railway#Tidewater Terminal Co#Mustang Sign Group#Strata Inc#Heyden Properties#Mh Construction Inc#Alden Plumbing Llc
Yakima Herald Republic
THE CURRENT: Jean’s Cottage Inn reopens in Union Gap
UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites. The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Memorial, MultiCare officials extend timeline for merger discussions
Discussions about the potential merger of Yakima Valley Memorial hospital with the MultiCare Health System are continuing longer than originally estimated. A statement issued Friday by Lori Meyers, external communications director with Tacoma-based MultiCare, said officials with the two health care providers continue to consider the merger. “MultiCare Health System...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park
YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
14 dumpster fires set across Yakima overnight, suspect in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. — Firefighters and police officers were sent to the locations of various dumpsters across the Downtown Yakima area on Sunday night after fires were lit at more than a dozen locations. According to Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department, officers arrested a male...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas Station Glitch Charges Customers Under 50 Cents Per Gallon
'I'm sure the glitch was fired.'
Richland homes evacuated as brush fire burns along interstate in Tri-Cities
A plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.
KEPR
Homeowners return home after fire threatens Richland neighborhood
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland families living near Jericho Rd and Jason Loop are back home safe after being forced to evacuate late Saturday night. What started as a quiet evening, quickly turned into panic as homeowners watched the fire spread into their backyards and dangerously close to homes. With...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence
Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
73-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a 73-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash on Lincoln Avenue on Saturday. Police stated that the man was travelling east on the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue. The driver changed lanes to go around a stopped delivery vehicle. According to the witnesses, the...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Estate liquidation professionals help Tri-Citians clear out clutter
Have unwanted stuff lying around? Perhaps a whole houseful?. Tri-City estate liquidators can help, offering a variety of selling formats including traditional tag sales, auctions and direct purchases. Estate sales aren’t just for the elderly, or even estates. Rick Craig, owner of Craig Estate Sales, has been running in-home...
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
Comments / 0