Benton County, WA

Construction on $13 million underpass nearing completion

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The end is in sight. WSDOT leaders said construction on the $13 million underpass to re-route Ridgeline Dr under Highway 395 and I-82 in Kennewick is nearing completion. The project adds on and off ramps from the highway, eliminating congestion and allowing drivers to make a...
KENNEWICK, WA
Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Benton County, WA
College Place woman dies in rollover crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — An 85-year-old woman from College Place died after a single-car collision on State Route 12, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla around milepost 152. Vernas Denully was not wearing a seatbelt when she lost control of her 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Denully was...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity

It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
MABTON, WA
THE CURRENT: Jean’s Cottage Inn reopens in Union Gap

UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites. The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed...
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Valley Memorial, MultiCare officials extend timeline for merger discussions

Discussions about the potential merger of Yakima Valley Memorial hospital with the MultiCare Health System are continuing longer than originally estimated. A statement issued Friday by Lori Meyers, external communications director with Tacoma-based MultiCare, said officials with the two health care providers continue to consider the merger. “MultiCare Health System...
YAKIMA, WA
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park

YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Homeowners return home after fire threatens Richland neighborhood

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland families living near Jericho Rd and Jason Loop are back home safe after being forced to evacuate late Saturday night. What started as a quiet evening, quickly turned into panic as homeowners watched the fire spread into their backyards and dangerously close to homes. With...
RICHLAND, WA
Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence

Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
YAKIMA, WA
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities

Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
KENNEWICK, WA
Estate liquidation professionals help Tri-Citians clear out clutter

Have unwanted stuff lying around? Perhaps a whole houseful?. Tri-City estate liquidators can help, offering a variety of selling formats including traditional tag sales, auctions and direct purchases. Estate sales aren’t just for the elderly, or even estates. Rick Craig, owner of Craig Estate Sales, has been running in-home...
KENNEWICK, WA
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California

A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
TOPPENISH, WA

