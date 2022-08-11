ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Former Toppenish teacher faces extradition

YAKIMA – A fired Toppenish High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student and offering alcohol to two students was arrested Sunday in Southern California on a bench warrant out of Yakima County. Bertha Adriana Cerna, 40, is in custody in the Orange County Jail. Her bail...
TOPPENISH, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Bankruptcies – August 2022

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Teacher shortage leading to stress and burnout

Tri-Cities, Wash -- — Summer is coming to an end and children are preparing to head back to the classroom. Nationwide school staff shortages have left less one-on-one attention for students. Action News spoke with teachers who are feeling the scarcity in the classroom and school district leaders who...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities

Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Memorial, MultiCare officials extend timeline for merger discussions

Discussions about the potential merger of Yakima Valley Memorial hospital with the MultiCare Health System are continuing longer than originally estimated. A statement issued Friday by Lori Meyers, external communications director with Tacoma-based MultiCare, said officials with the two health care providers continue to consider the merger. “MultiCare Health System...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla Public Schools receives $2.25M for after school programs

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Four elementary schools in Walla Walla will grow their after school education programs for the next five years through funding from the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center initiative. Walla Walla Public Schools received a $2.25 million grant from the initiative, with a $450,000 disbursement each year for five years.
WALLA WALLA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park

YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Break
Politics
nbcrightnow.com

BFHD's Dr. Amy Person Accepts New Position

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Amy Person, MD, Health Officer for the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), has accepted a new position as Regional Medical Officer for the Washington Department of Health (WADOH). "She leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten, and we look forward to continuing our relationship as she...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Estate liquidation professionals help Tri-Citians clear out clutter

Have unwanted stuff lying around? Perhaps a whole houseful?. Tri-City estate liquidators can help, offering a variety of selling formats including traditional tag sales, auctions and direct purchases. Estate sales aren’t just for the elderly, or even estates. Rick Craig, owner of Craig Estate Sales, has been running in-home...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s being abused:’ Pasco’s Carbody Beach trashed — local and federal law enforcement to fight issue

PASCO, Wash. — Carbody Beach is a sandy slice of heaven along the Columbia River in Pasco — at least that’s what it should be. Instead, the area is filled with beer bottles, empty cups, dirty diapers, wrappers, and more. Not to mention, the shards of glass that are scattered through the grass. Commander Monty Huber with the Franklin County...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Clear the Shelters: Yakima Humane Society

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Humane Society has been full of animals for the past three months. This month since NBC Right Now has been participating in the Clear the Shelters Campaign, so far the Yakima Humane Society has had 12 adult dogs adopted, 18 puppies, and 22 kittens.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

SPOKANE – Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, of Kennewick was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Spokane for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release. Gonzales plead guilty on October 27, 2021.
KENNEWICK, WA

