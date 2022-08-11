Police find body near Charlotte apartment complex; investigation underway

Police are at the scene of a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives responded to a call about a shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, according to a police news release.

That is an apartment complex near Burbank Drive.

CMPD didn’t say if investigators are searching for a suspect or know a motive behind the shooting.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call CMPD Detective Christian Sinnott at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

According to a Charlotte Observer database, there have been at least 74 homicides in the city this year.

This is a developing story.