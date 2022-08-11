Three teenagers ran away from juvenile behavioral facility in Georgetown, now in custody

Three teenagers a part of the American Marine Institute in Georgetown, a behavioral facility, ran away yesterday evening around 6 p.m., according to Jason Lesley, the public information officer for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Lesley announced this morning that the three boys are now in custody and being taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and that their names would not be released due to their ages.

“Two of the subjects are from Greenville County, and the third is from Laurens County,” Lesley wrote in a release. “Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies set up a perimeter and searched the surrounding area with the sheriff’s office bloodhounds. SLED assisted with a helicopter equipped with Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) sensors.”

The Sun News spoke with Lesley and learned that AMI does not detain their residents, so the boys did not escape, rather they just “walked off,” he said.