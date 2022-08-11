Read full article on original website
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Investigation into cause of massive Southeast Michigan water main break continues
Great Lakes Water Authority engineers are working to figure out what led to a massive water main break that impacted nearly 1 million people over the weekend. It could take as long as two weeks for water pressure to return to normal.
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
Wildfire closes Michigan campgrounds, trails at national park in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON, MI – Several campgrounds and trails in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula remain closed after a wildfire ripped through the area on Saturday, Aug. 13, burning around 10 acres. The cause of the fire at Isle Royale National Park remains under investigation, according to a Sunday press release from...
Let’s Take a Hike! Here Are the Best Hiking or Walking Trails in West Michigan
This past weekend, I did something I am extremely proud of. I went on a long walking trail... Yes, it may seem simple and mundane. However, doing things like this is not easy for me to do alone. Thankfully, I was able to find a few walking and hiking trails...
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" the McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last...
Calendar aside, here’s when fall-like weather really arrives in West Michigan
This past weekend felt like fall. In fact, the daily high on Saturday of only 62 degrees was one of the coldest August days ever on record for West Michigan.
New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
Money Minute: How Michigan’s ABLE Account works for people with disabilities
Back in 2014, the federal government realized that for people with disabilities, life is very expensive. In order to help people with disabilities, the government established ABLE Accounts. Here’s how they work. Learn more in the video report above.
Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers
Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
IMAGES: 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show held in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - The 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show blazed into Swartz Creek Sunday. Every car no matter the year, make or model was welcomed including motorcycles. New links: Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City. All the proceeds from the event will...
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
Rain doesn’t stop the fun at giant Slip ‘N Slide in Michigan
JENISON, MI – Family and friends gathered on a rainy Saturday to cruise down a large hill made into a giant water slide. After being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual “Saturday Slip N’ Slide” was held Aug. 13, at Rosewood Park in Jenison.
Michiganders Can Receive More Free COVID-19 At Home Tests
Here's some good news for Michiganders, we all have a chance to access free at-home COVID-19 tests. After my wife and I had COVID back in January, we decided to stock up on home tests just in case we get the COVID-19 virus again, sometime down the road. It's impossible...
Opinion: A Michigan innkeeper asked if I was 'good FBI or bad FBI?'
The writer, an FBI agent for 31 years, retired as resident agent in charge of the Ann Arbor office in 2006. He has a degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law and is author of a recently released book, "FBI Case Files Michigan: Tales of a G-Man." A...
Deer hunting deadline: Hunters will have 72 hours to report harvest to DNR
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Deer hunters will have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this season. Last year, nearly 7,000 deer hunters voluntarily reported their deer harvest online to help test the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ new reporting system.
Hero dog saves his family's lives during house fire in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (WJLA) — A family's dog is being hailed a hero after saving them from an almost-certain disaster. Officials in Maryland said a fire broke out at a home early Monday morning. First responders in Frederick County said the family's dog began barking, waking up everyone who was sleeping inside the house.
