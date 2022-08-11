West Nile Virus confirmed in Lubbock, city says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Thursday confirmed that some mosquitoes in Lubbock County tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The city said Vector control would increase spraying in the community. Everyone was encouraged to take precautions to reduce mosquito bites.

Symptoms can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue, the city said in a press release. See below for more information.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department has confirmed West Nile Virus (WNV) in Lubbock. Each year vector control places mosquito traps throughout the county. The Biological Threat Research Lab at Texas Tech University then tests the mosquitos for disease. The laboratory notified the health department that some of the mosquitoes tested positive for WNV. Vector control will increase spraying in the community targeting areas around positive traps. Everyone is encouraged to take steps to reduce mosquito bites.

WNV is a disease of birds. Humans are exposed to the virus when they are bitten by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. The infected mosquitoes become the link (vector) that spreads the disease from birds to humans through a mosquito bite. These diseases cannot be spread person-to-person.

Symptoms can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. People will typically recover on their own. Some central nervous system infections may develop and few will experience additional symptoms of neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis. Up to 80 percent of people infected with the virus will have no symptoms.

There are no medications to treat or vaccines to these infections. People over 50 years old and those with other health issues are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill. If people have symptoms and suspect West Nile virus infection or St. Louis encephalitis, they should contact their healthcare provider.

It is important for individuals to continue to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. These include:

Wearing an EPA registered insect repellant

Covering up with long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Keeping mosquitoes out of living areas by using air conditioning or intact window screens

Limiting outdoor activities during peak mosquito times

Dumping standing water around your home

For more information on West Nile virus visit the DSHS website at: https://dshs.texas.gov/idcu/disease/arboviral/westNile/

End of release.

