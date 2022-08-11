If you drive through central Victoria, you might wonder at the signs reading “Piss off AusNet” in shop windows or even mown into grassland. Communities and farmers are pushing back against plans for new 85-metre towers and transmission lines needed to transmit renewable power to the cities. Expect to see many more of these stories in coming years. To decarbonise by 2050, we must build more than 10,000 kilometres of new high-voltage transmission lines to carry renewable energy. That’s according to the Australian Energy Market Operator’s new plan for the energy system, which Labor committed to before the election. But...

