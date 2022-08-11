Review: Devi S. Laskar’s challenging novel ‘Circa’ captures the ’70s-’80s Indian American immigrant experience

Read full article on original website
San Francisco becomes first city in the nation to celebrate Transgender History Month
San Francisco has become the first major U.S. city to celebrate Transgender History Month, kicking things off with a flag-raising ceremony Monday at City Hall where Mayor London Breed extolled the city’s financial investments in the trans community. August is the month in which the city’s famed Compton’s Cafeteria...
‘Brain-rattling’ artworks document both SF’s outward disparity and an artist’s inner beasts in new 111 Minna solo shows
San Francisco’s SoMa neighboenrhood, like much of the city, is a picture of disparate details: luxury, innovation and fine dining, shadowed by rampant homelessness, substance misuse and human suffering. It seems appropriate, then, that SoMa’s 111 Minna Gallery is no home to vacuous art. In recent months, gallery owner...
SCRAP sustainable fashion class teaches youth how to have style and spare the climate at the same time
On a weekday afternoon in July, dozens of donated pairs of Levi’s jeans lay scattered across cafeteria tables, waiting to be repurposed into tote bags. The young designers, students at a summer program held at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Middle School in San Francisco, pile in and begin searching for the denim garments labeled with their names.
Litquake announces full return to in-person events for October 2022
Litquake, San Francisco’s literary festival, returns this year with two weeks of events across the city. The festival will begin with an opening party at The Dairy, a large events space in the Sports Basement Store in the Presidio, on Oct. 6 and conclude on Oct. 22 with the highly anticipated annual Lit Crawl, where authors and fans gather at bars, bookstores, barbershops and laundromats in the Mission District.
Three years later: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ paints an ever-changing city, challenges SF artists
Jimmie Fails is defined by many things — an actor, filmmaker, friend and most definitely a fighter. In elementary school, Fails’ family was evicted from their home in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. His grandfather died, and the family fell into a financial crisis that led to foreclosure and eventually a life in low-income housing.
East Bay middle-schoolers learn how to fine-tune their dance skills — and so much more — at AileyCamp
Arms rotating backward, dozens of young dancers in matching outfits warm up onstage in the final rehearsal before showtime. “Shoulders, elbows, cha-cha-cha,” they chant to a sparse audience scattered among the seats of the cavernous theater. “Up, up, up … down, down, down,” instructor Vincent Chavez calls out, guiding...
Meet the Fremont teens who launched a global volunteer group to connect with ailing people isolated by COVID
Two young teens’ compassion has inspired hundreds of volunteers around the globe to join them in alleviating the isolation and tedium of patients facing extended stays in Bay Area medical facilities. Comprising mostly high school and college students, the Fremont-based Medical Students Association pays virtual visits to both youngsters...
Photos: Non Stop Bhangra returned to SF with ‘Crash an Indian Wedding Party’
Non Stop Bhangra came back with a burst of energy after two years with its signature “Crash an Indian Wedding Party” on July 23. St. Joseph’s Arts Society, a renovated Romanesque church in San Francisco provided the backdrop for the lavish event, replete with Indian sweets and snacks, including mini samosas, pakora and all the chutneys, a fully set-up bar and henna station.
‘Young, Gifted and Black’ traveling exhibition lands at the Manetti Shrem Museum at UC Davis
After pandemic delays, “Young, Gifted and Black: The Lumpkin-Boccuzzi Family Collection of Contemporary Art,” a traveling exhibition, is making its West Coast debut at the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at University of California, Davis. The exhibition features artwork by emerging artists of African...
You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too
SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
Pass the Remote: Danville-raised D’Arcy Carden in a new ‘League,’ plus Cinequest’s return to San Jose
Two Amazon Prime series with Bay Area notables taking centerfield positions will be making a pitch for your streaming attention while the South Bay’s Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival is back at bat with in-person screenings in a major way, kicking off early next week. All that, and two...
Multiracial families on the rise in America, but societal acceptance slow to keep pace
MULTIRACIAL FAMILIES ARE becoming more common in the United States, however, as these increase, hate speech, U.S. racism and xenophobia also become more evident. According to 2020 Census data, 204.3 million people identify as white, while the multiracial population increased 276 percent compared to 2010 data, as the census estimated 33.8 million people identifying as white.
