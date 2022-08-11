ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman shot, killed on Jacksonville Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in McGirts Creek that left one woman dead. When officers arrived at 118th St around 10:35 p.m. Sunday they found a woman shot; she died at the scene. Two men were being questioned about what happened.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

New tool to help JSO connect with kids; focus on community policing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There has been a call for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to focus on more community policing to fight violent crime. Sheriff Pat Ivey said last week it’s something the department has been doing -- but has not been making much noise about it. He used the Police Athletic League as an example.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Dashcam video captures Camden County high-speed chase with baby in back seat

A high-speed chase with a baby in the back seat of a sport utility vehicle was captured Sunday on dashboard camera video in Camden County, authorities said. As of Monday, Stephanie Thompson, 32, of Jacksonville, remained in the Camden County jail without bond after deputies say she led them on a chase Sunday evening on northbound Interstate 95 while her baby was in the back seat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff’s candidates weigh-in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pickup sideswipes school bus in Duval County, takes off: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck struck a school bus in Duval County on Tuesday morning and then took off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on the Interstate 295 northbound ramp to Old St. Augustine Road. According to FHP, a pickup...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Judge grants $260K bond to man accused of causing now-deadly Clay County crash

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – After a man died last week following an April crash in Clay County, the driver accused of causing the wreck was back in court on Monday. Early Monday afternoon, Gavin Conroy’s family and friends gathered outside the Clay County Courthouse for Clifford Ringer’s first court hearing on his bond status since Conroy, 23, of Clay County, died.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Foul play suspected after woman’s body found floating in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found floating Sunday in the Nassau River. The body of the woman, who is between 20 to 40 years old, was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Bus driver shortage causes hours-long delays on first day of school in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s Superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene, is asking families for patience after dozens of buses were late on the first day of school Monday. Greene said the delays – like what families saw Monday – are pretty typical for the first days and weeks of the school year. News4Jax monitored those delays before and after school was in session.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

State fire marshal investigating cause of Deercreek house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning in Deercreek, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the fire at a home on Cypress Lakes Drive. JFRD said there were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

