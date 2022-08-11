Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Black Toyota that fled deadly Eastside Jacksonville shooting sought by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday night shared a photo of a Black Toyota sedan that was spotted on surveillance camera fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting on the Eastside. Police were called to the shooting Sunday evening on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard near...
Man accused of killing pregnant former radio personality pleads not guilty to murder charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of killing a former radio personality in Jacksonville who was pregnant appeared for arraignment Tuesday morning. Bursey Armstrong’s new lawyer entered not guilty pleas to the two murder charges against his client. Armstrong’s next court date is Sept. 13. He is being...
Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
6 shootings in 24 hours in Jacksonville: 3 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a violent 24 hours leading up to the first day of school for students in Duval County. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. A man in his mid-20s was...
Woman shot, killed on Jacksonville Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in McGirts Creek that left one woman dead. When officers arrived at 118th St around 10:35 p.m. Sunday they found a woman shot; she died at the scene. Two men were being questioned about what happened.
New tool to help JSO connect with kids; focus on community policing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There has been a call for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to focus on more community policing to fight violent crime. Sheriff Pat Ivey said last week it’s something the department has been doing -- but has not been making much noise about it. He used the Police Athletic League as an example.
Dashcam video captures Camden County high-speed chase with baby in back seat
A high-speed chase with a baby in the back seat of a sport utility vehicle was captured Sunday on dashboard camera video in Camden County, authorities said. As of Monday, Stephanie Thompson, 32, of Jacksonville, remained in the Camden County jail without bond after deputies say she led them on a chase Sunday evening on northbound Interstate 95 while her baby was in the back seat.
Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff’s candidates weigh-in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
6 months later: Jared Bridegan’s unsolved murder haunts family, Jax Beach community
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Tuesday marks six months since the brutal murder of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach. Someone shot 33-year-old Jared Bridegan several times at close range as his 2-and-a-half year old daughter was in the backseat of his SUV February 16. Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten, said...
Random text message to Flagler County Commissioner ends with suspected drug dealer arrest
PALM COAST, Fla. – A Palm Coast 18-year-old was arrested around 12:40 Monday morning during an undercover operation set up by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Joe Mullins reached out to the sheriff’s office after he received a text offering to sell him an “eight-ball” of cocaine, according to Sheriff Rick Staly.
Man in life-threatening condition after argument leads to shooting inside Westside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in life-threatening condition after a Sunday morning shooting during a fight on the Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man in his 30s got into a fight with the suspected shooter around 10 a.m. inside a home on Jason Drive.
Pickup sideswipes school bus in Duval County, takes off: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck struck a school bus in Duval County on Tuesday morning and then took off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on the Interstate 295 northbound ramp to Old St. Augustine Road. According to FHP, a pickup...
Local police union calls for JSO to address staffing issues at Duval County jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is calling on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to address staffing shortages in the Duval County jail. The FOP President Randy Reeves said staffing has been a problem for the last few years and it’s only been getting worse....
Judge grants $260K bond to man accused of causing now-deadly Clay County crash
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – After a man died last week following an April crash in Clay County, the driver accused of causing the wreck was back in court on Monday. Early Monday afternoon, Gavin Conroy’s family and friends gathered outside the Clay County Courthouse for Clifford Ringer’s first court hearing on his bond status since Conroy, 23, of Clay County, died.
Foul play suspected after woman’s body found floating in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found floating Sunday in the Nassau River. The body of the woman, who is between 20 to 40 years old, was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
Addressing school safety: Duval school police, staff underwent training ahead of new school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a new school year and there’s a new focus on school security – particularly after last spring’s deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the attack – which ignited reevaluations of schools across the country.
Bus driver shortage causes hours-long delays on first day of school in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s Superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene, is asking families for patience after dozens of buses were late on the first day of school Monday. Greene said the delays – like what families saw Monday – are pretty typical for the first days and weeks of the school year. News4Jax monitored those delays before and after school was in session.
State fire marshal investigating cause of Deercreek house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning in Deercreek, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the fire at a home on Cypress Lakes Drive. JFRD said there were...
Duval School Board approves fitting high schools with metal detectors
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools leaders met Tuesday afternoon to discuss a multi-million dollar proposal to purchase and install weapons detectors in all district high schools. The board gave a thumbs up to the proposal -- and the detectors could be installed and operative within the...
