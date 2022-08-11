Read full article on original website
Related
‘A new way of living’: Williamsport center offers hope to heroin addict
Like most children, Kelsey Anderson loved her mother and searched for opportunities to spend time with her. But, for young Anderson this meant following her mother’s footsteps into drug addiction. It began with marijuana at 13, but by age 15 she was solely addicted to heroin. With addiction came criminality and Anderson would spend years traveling in and out of prison. By age 17 she had two children, but despite...
Two communities unite to cope with two tragedies
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two communities are trying to put the pieces back together after a horrific tragedy over the weekend. A man rammed his car through a crowd of people who were gathered to honor and support victims of a massive fire. It happened in Berwick Saturday night. Police say 24-year-old Adrian Reyes […]
wkok.com
PennDOT Reports, Susquehanna Trail Back Open Near Warrior Run
TURBOTVILLE – Just in time for the start of school next week, a portion of Susquehanna Trail near the Warrior Run School District complex is back open to traffic. PennDOT says Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township, Northumberland County is back open between Rovendale Drive and Route 54. Crews had...
Elderly pedestrian hit and killed in Schuylkill County
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A 92-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street in Schuylkill County. According to police, the victim was crossing Lehigh Avenue in Frackville around 3:30 p.m. Monday when she was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. She was flown to the hospital, where she later died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berwick residents remain strong after violence, tragedy
BERWICK, Pa. — Messages of hope, concern, and affection are written on a poster at a memorial for the victims of this weekend's tragedy in Berwick. Sophia Krupsha works nearby and felt compelled to stop by and write something. "We're a strong community. This community always comes together. I...
Drive-through senior expo set
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more. The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine. For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.
School lunch switch up in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Schools across Schuylkill County are changing the way cafeterias are run. For the past two years, school districts like Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the pandemic thanks to federal funding. However, the food program...
Benefit in Berwick honors victims of Nescopeck fire
BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flames damage home in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A house fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday. It started around 1:30 p.m. on Alpha Avenue in Ralpho Township near Elysburg. We're told it was a brush fire that extended into the home. No word on any injuries in the house fire in Northumberland...
Communities rally to help Berwick, Nescopeck families
BERWICK, Pa. — Flowers and messages express the community's grief at the growing memorial at the crime scene from the weekend. It started as a day filled with food, fundraising, and water balloon fights and ended with a woman dead and more than a dozen hurt. "This is a...
Luzerne County scrambling for solutions to First Hospital closure
Luzerne County’s Mental Health/Developmental Services agency is scrambling to help thousands of residents navigate fallout from the loom
WOLF
PSP: Man points gun at family driving on I-80 in Montour County
VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A family was driving along Interstate 80 when a man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 6:13 PM. Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that consisted of three adults and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Luzerne County tax sale brings in more than $600,000
Bidders purchased 48 properties at Luzerne County’s free-and-clear tax sale last week, according to Sean Shamany, of county tax-claim op
Luzerne County plans to start accepting formal American Rescue funding requests this week
A formal application for entities interested in Luzerne County’s American Rescue Plan funding should be publicly posted early this week,
Centre Hall Fire Company responds to camper fire during Centre County Grange Fair move-in
Firefighters put the blaze out within minutes.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
New road closure in Lycoming County, other road work projects continue
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Route 1004 (Field Station Road) will be closed starting this week in Lewis and Gamble townships for an erosion control project. On Monday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 18, Field Station Road will be closed between...
WGAL
14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
local21news.com
Family who lost almost everything in Dauphin County arson working to rebuild
Dauphin County, PA — A Dauphin County fire left more than 20 people without a home and now those impacted say things may never get back to normal. Monet Cunningham and her family were returning home from a fun day at the pool, but as they approached their block, Cunningham says she saw a cloud of smoke and knew something was wrong. A single mother of two, Cunningham says her family was only able to salvage a few belongings.
5 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd
Berwick, Pa. (AP) — State police say five people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Berwick fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0