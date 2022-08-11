ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

‘A new way of living’: Williamsport center offers hope to heroin addict

Like most children, Kelsey Anderson loved her mother and searched for opportunities to spend time with her. But, for young Anderson this meant following her mother’s footsteps into drug addiction. It began with marijuana at 13, but by age 15 she was solely addicted to heroin. With addiction came criminality and Anderson would spend years traveling in and out of prison. By age 17 she had two children, but despite...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two communities unite to cope with two tragedies

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two communities are trying to put the pieces back together after a horrific tragedy over the weekend. A man rammed his car through a crowd of people who were gathered to honor and support victims of a massive fire. It happened in Berwick Saturday night. Police say 24-year-old Adrian Reyes […]
BERWICK, PA
wkok.com

PennDOT Reports, Susquehanna Trail Back Open Near Warrior Run

TURBOTVILLE – Just in time for the start of school next week, a portion of Susquehanna Trail near the Warrior Run School District complex is back open to traffic. PennDOT says Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township, Northumberland County is back open between Rovendale Drive and Route 54. Crews had...
TURBOTVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Berwick residents remain strong after violence, tragedy

BERWICK, Pa. — Messages of hope, concern, and affection are written on a poster at a memorial for the victims of this weekend's tragedy in Berwick. Sophia Krupsha works nearby and felt compelled to stop by and write something. "We're a strong community. This community always comes together. I...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drive-through senior expo set

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more. The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine. For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

School lunch switch up in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Schools across Schuylkill County are changing the way cafeterias are run. For the past two years, school districts like Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the pandemic thanks to federal funding. However, the food program...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Benefit in Berwick honors victims of Nescopeck fire

BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

PSP: Man points gun at family driving on I-80 in Montour County

VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A family was driving along Interstate 80 when a man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 6:13 PM. Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that consisted of three adults and...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County

Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Family who lost almost everything in Dauphin County arson working to rebuild

Dauphin County, PA — A Dauphin County fire left more than 20 people without a home and now those impacted say things may never get back to normal. Monet Cunningham and her family were returning home from a fun day at the pool, but as they approached their block, Cunningham says she saw a cloud of smoke and knew something was wrong. A single mother of two, Cunningham says her family was only able to salvage a few belongings.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

5 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd

Berwick, Pa. (AP) — State police say five people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Berwick fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home...
BERWICK, PA
Community Policy